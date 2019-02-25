(1923-2019)
IONIA — Agatha Hoffman, 95, of Ionia, died Friday, Feb. 22, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
Agatha Dorothy Hoffman was born April 26, 1923, in rural Festina, daughter of Bernard and Mary (Elsbrend) Tieskoetter.
She attended St. Francis De Sales Catholic School until the eighth grade.
She married Jack Hoffman on Oct. 30, 1945. She helped Jack with the farm, milking the cows and doing the chores. She sold eggs in Ionia for grocery money.
Survived by: two daughters, Betty Bynon and Diane (Larry) Kellogg, both of Ionia; three sons, Don Hoffman, Ed (Shirley) Hoffman and Bob Hoffman, all also of Ionia; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Anita Tieskoetter.
Preceded in death by: her husband Jack; a son-in-law, Dave Bynon; a grandson, Joe Kellogg; five brothers, Joe, Louis, Frank, Paul and Fonse Tieskoetter; and two sisters, Helen Hemesath and Hedwig Hoffman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ionia, with interment at St. Boniface Cemetery, Ionia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to services at the church Thursday.
Agatha loved her flowers and always had a big garden. She loved to quilt and made a quilt for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She helped the ladies of St. Boniface with their quilting for many years. Monday was her favorite day because she got to quilt all day and play bingo in the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.