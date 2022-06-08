Adrienne Damme

March 13, 1928-May 31, 2022

Adrienne (Drenna) Damme of Waterloo, Iowa, walked through the gates of heaven on May 31, 2022.

She was born on March 13, 1928 to Clyde and Ethel Johnson Wright. She married William L. Oliver. To this marriage a daughter, Sharon Ann Oliver, and a son, William Lee Oliver, Jr. (Butch), were born. They later divorced on September 30, 1960.

She married Andrew M. Damme on October 2, 1965 in Preston, Minnesota.

Adrienne was a lifetime member of Payne Memorial AME Church. She enjoyed the Knights of Pythias for camaraderie and providing assistance to the community. She was an independent woman who had many friends. If you were not her friend, you would know it. Although her health failed in her later years, she never complained.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Rodger) Ulmar of Omaha, Nebraska; many grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle; one son, William; three brothers, Clyde Johnson, Leo Johnson and Eddie Johnson; and one sister, Alfreda Lodge.

The family wishes to thank a special friend and care giver for many years, Jean Hayes. Special thanks to the staff at Bridges Senior Living; doctors, nurses at Ravenwood Specialty Care and Care Initiatives Specialty.

Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Sanders Funeral Services.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in the Garden of Memories. Friends may call at the church one hour before service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.