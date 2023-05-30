Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

August 10, 2004-May 13, 2023

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Adrian De’Prie Grover (Do Lill, Du Bandz), age 18, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, was taken from us on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Adrian was born on August 10, 2004 to Adrian T. Grover (mother) and Edward Eugene Brown (father) in Waterloo, Iowa. After Adrian graduated from Fort Dodge High School (Class of 2022), he went on to study welding at Iowa Central College. After graduating with a degree in welding from Iowa Central College (Class of 2023), Adrian had a goal: to fill his mother’s shelf with degrees and accomplishments.

Those who knew Adrian, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Adrian greatly loved and cherished his family, and in return they loved and cherished him!

Survived by: his mother, Adrian T. Grover; father, Edward Brown; grandparents, Adrienne Smith, Samuel Smith and Florence Brown; brothers, Pernell De’Prie Grover, Desmond Collins, Demarcus Foy, Demetrius Foy and Tremayne Lamont; sisters, Diamond Johnson, Unique Grover, Janeka Brown, Ke’Myra Chandler and Keionyeria Altman; nephews, Pernell De’Prie Grover Jr., Dream De’Prie Johnson, Truss De’Prie Johnson, Hakeem De’Prie Grover, Kareem De’Prie Grover and Carson Brown; nieces, Royalty Penalton, Faith Grover, Carolyn Grover, Erianna Sanders and Jaycelynn Brown; aunts, Andrea (Precious) Smith, Adriena (Apple) Sawyers and Eva (Tina) Presswood; uncles, Vonvetta Sawyers and Robert Scout Jr.; and a host of cousins who Adrian loved dearly.

Preceded in death by: great-grandparents, Missionary Shirley Grover and Elias G. Grover; sister, Derrinique Holmes; brother, Jayce Brown; and great-aunt, Angela Angela.

Services were held Friday, May 26, 2023 at Shilliam jAvenue COGIC with burial in Garden of Memories. Sanders Funeral Service assisted the family.