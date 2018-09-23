PARKERSBURG -- Adella Darlene Truax, 82, formerly of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, at her daughter’s home in Kasson, Minn.
She was born Oct. 30, 1935, in Marshalltown, daughter of Vincent and Wanda (stepmother) Halter and Vivian (mother) Saunders. She married Donald “Don” E. Truax on Feb. 9, 1971, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death.
Darlene graduated in 1954 from Teachers High School in Cedar Falls and from Hawkeye Tech's School of Nursing and worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo for 42 years.
She was a member of First Congregational Church in Parkersburg and the Parkersburg American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, where she helped serve at their monthly breakfasts. She was an active member of the Mantorville Seniors.
Survived by: two sons, Rick (Suzanne) Nicklaus of Irvine, Calif., and Steve (Pat) Nicklaus of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; a daughter, Teresa (Michael) Whitcome of Kasson; eight grandchildren, Autumn Timm of Kasson, USAF ROTC 1st Class Cadet Alexander C. Nicklaus and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Midshipman Jonathan C. Nicklaus, Rebecca (Nate) Wright of Sunrise Beach, Mo., Shawn (Angie) Behrends of Parkersburg, Tonya (Chad) Fessler of Clear Lake, Trista (Lance) Higuera of Waterloo and Chad (Patty) Truax; 10 great-grandchildren, Everett Timm, Aubrey Adella Timm, Kaylee Luhman, Seirra Behrends, Seirra Craighton, Alex Fessler, Kegan Fessler, Makia Fessler, Teleigha Fessler and Jalaura Fessler; a great-great granddaughter, Adelyn Behrends; an uncle, Virgil Lindeman of Parkersburg; and longtime friends, Bill Smart and Nancy Hart of Waterloo and Gene and Bonnie Anderson of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Behrends.
Memorial services: 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24, at First Congregational Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Darlene enjoyed gardening, canning and crocheting, her time spent cooking for her family, babysitting her grandchildren and teaching them how to make homemade noodles. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends.
