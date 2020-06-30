Adele M. Ziegler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1939-2020)

WATERLOO -- Adele Marie Ziegler, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 28, at home.

She was born July 24, 1939, in Warren, Minn., daughter of Nels and Helen Leader Sabo. Adele married Ronald J. Ziegler on July 18, 1959, in Davenport. After high school graduation she was employed with Coast to Coast Hardware, Ben Franklin on La Porte Road, Kmart, EPI, and Dr. Kelly Amosson's office.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Daniel (Diana) Ziegler of Flint, Texas, and Brian Ziegler of Waterloo; a daughter, Kathryn Ziegler of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Brendan Micah Wells, Danielle Putman, Christina (Brenton) Reed, Brittany (Robert) Wagner, Ashley (Todd) Harrup; nine great-grandchildren, Timothy Putman Jr., Daniel Putman, Glenn Wise, Wyatt Wise, Mathew Wise, Elias Reed, Tiffany Wagner, Jeremy Wagner, and Zachary Wagner; and three sisters, Avis (Russell) Gaede of Waterloo, Marilyn Edsill of Waterloo, and Linda (Dennis) Conner of Glidden.

Preceded in death by: her parents, a sister, Aryls Linnenkamp, two great-grandchildren in infancy, a nephew, Martin Joseph Cruse, and brother-in-law, Ronald Edsill.