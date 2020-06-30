Adele M. Ziegler
(1939-2020)

WATERLOO -- Adele Marie Ziegler, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 28, at home.

She was born July 24, 1939, in Warren, Minn., daughter of Nels and Helen Leader Sabo. Adele married Ronald J. Ziegler on July 18, 1959, in Davenport. After high school graduation she was employed with Coast to Coast Hardware, Ben Franklin on La Porte Road, Kmart, EPI, and Dr. Kelly Amosson's office.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Daniel (Diana) Ziegler of Flint, Texas, and Brian Ziegler of Waterloo; a daughter, Kathryn Ziegler of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Brendan Micah Wells, Danielle Putman, Christina (Brenton) Reed, Brittany (Robert) Wagner, Ashley (Todd) Harrup; nine great-grandchildren, Timothy Putman Jr., Daniel Putman, Glenn Wise, Wyatt Wise, Mathew Wise, Elias Reed, Tiffany Wagner, Jeremy Wagner, and Zachary Wagner; and three sisters, Avis (Russell) Gaede of Waterloo, Marilyn Edsill of Waterloo, and Linda (Dennis) Conner of Glidden.

Preceded in death by: her parents, a sister, Aryls Linnenkamp, two great-grandchildren in infancy, a nephew, Martin Joseph Cruse, and brother-in-law, Ronald Edsill.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church. If attending either the visitation or the Mass, masks are mandatory.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Adele loved spending time with “her boys” Tim and Daniel. She never missed a game, graduation, birthday or family occasion. She loved traveling, sight-seeing and visiting her son, who lived out of state for several years. She was a very family orientated person.

