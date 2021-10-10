CHICAGO-Adam John Buchanan, 47, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died at his home in Chicago. He was born October 8, 1973 in Waterloo, the son of Paul and Beverly (Patchin) Buchanan. Adam graduated from Waterloo West High School and attended both Montana State University and UNI. He had many interests. Adam was an avid tennis player, making the state tournament with West High. He was a passionate music lover and popular DJ. Adam loved traveling the world, seeing India, Russia and other far-off places, living in London for a while. He loved the big city life. Adam worked in the restaurant business in Chicago and was involved in theater there. He was a friend and mentor to many and a volunteer for various social and political causes. Adam will surely be missed.