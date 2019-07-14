(1975-2019)
DYSART — Adam Gassman, 43, of Dysart, died Saturday, July 13, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 27, 1975, in Dubuque, son of Tom and Sherry Pfab Gassman. Adam graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1994. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Drake University in Des Moines in 1998, where he was a defensive lineman for the Bulldog football team; earned his master’s from the University of Northern Iowa in 2005 and was a National Board Certified educator. Adam married Jennifer L. Youngblut on July 22, 2000, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo.
He was currently teaching mathematics at Union High School in La Porte City, where he also served as an assistant football coach, assistant track coach and enjoyed helping the wrestling team. He was formerly a teacher for the Vinton-Shellsburg School District from 1998-2007. Adam was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, where he taught CCD classes and served as the youth group leader for many years. He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dysart, where he served as Parish Council President.
Survivors: his wife; three sons, Lincoln, Ike and Ezekiel Gassman; a godson, Miguel Tapia; three brothers, Aaron (Vicki) Gassman and Alex Gassman, both of Epworth, and Andy (Crystal) Gassman of Big Lake, Minn.; his stepmother, Sandy Gassman of Epworth; a sister-in-law, Joanna O’Clair of Waterloo; six nieces, Bethany, Christina, Lilly, Amalie, Tayla and Grace; and four nephews, Henry, Garrison, Zachary and Jackson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his grandparents, Henry and Kate Gassman and Marilyn Mangino.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Union High School Gymnasium, 200 Adams St., La Porte City, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Dysart. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar St., La Porte City, and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Union High School Gymnasium. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Capital Campaign, River Hills School or Union High School Booster Club.
always #75STRONG. Adam cherished time spent with his family including golfing and swimming with his boys. He was fond of outdoor nature walks, playing games and lifting kettlebells at Joe’s gym.
