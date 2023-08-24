September 14, 1988—August 17, 2023

WATERLOO—Abigail Jean O'Connell, 34 of Waterloo, Iowa unexpectedly left this earth Thursday, August 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was cremated per her wishes with formal services Friday, August 25, 2023, 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, IA. Please be your best dressed to honor Abbey following the formal services at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Arrangements are entrusted to Iowa Cremation.

Our big-hearted Abbey (Babs) was born September 14, 1988, to Richard O’Connell II and Emily J. Dybevik-O’Connell of Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2006. She worked at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 where she was involved in the auxiliary while earning her associate degree from Capri Cosmetology College. Abbey was a proud Esthetician at Beau Monde Salon in downtown Waterloo.

Though she was a natural beauty, makeup was an art form to her. She loved making eyebrows perfect. Style and fashion, her niche. Her heart was golden even if she was sassy. Abbey loved helping others. Travel, thrifting, sports games, concerts, plays, road trips all over the country and her broad taste in music were her true passions in life.

Abbey is survived by her parents, Richard O’Connell II & Emily Dybevik-O’Connell; her brother, Steven Dybevik all of Waterloo, IA; sister, Teresa Dybevik of Cedar Rapids, IA; a brother, Richard O’Connell of Cedar Rapids, IA; brothers, Chris O’Connell, and Eric O’Connell; a sister, Angie O’Connell all of Waterloo, IA; as well as several nieces, nephews (and greats) and cousins.

Preceded in death by her grandparents, Emil & Margaret Dybevik, Richard & Theresa O’Connell; aunts, Roberta Dybevik & Cheryl Dybevik; uncle, Duane Dybevik and sister-in-law Michelle Dybevik.

A special thank you goes out to the surgeons, ICU nurses and doctors at Allen Memorial Hospital.

A memorial tribute fund has been established in Abigail O’Connell’s name at Veridian Credit Union.