August 15, 1979-May 23, 2023

WATERLOO-Aaron Louis Alexander, 43, of Waterloo, Iowa, died after battling cancer for a year and a half, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital, in Rochester, Minnesota. Following Aaron’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Aaron was born August 15, 1979, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Kevin R. and Marion A. (Panos) Alexander. Aaron graduated from Columbus High School in 1998. He worked for Mediacom in Waterloo.

On October 29, 2011, Aaron was united in marriage to the love of his life, Tonya Oldfather in Denver, Iowa. They were the proud parents of a son, Dakota. They were proud parents of their five fur-babies: Meeko, Remmie, Snow, Thor and Gipsy. Aaron had a heart of gold and loved the life he was blessed with but he left this world far to early and will be missed by many.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Tonya, their son, Dakota, his parents, Kevin and Marion, a half sister, Jennifer Hyer, a brother, Edward Alexander of Waterloo, a nephew, Conner Alexander of Waterloo, numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Aaron’s family will be hosting a celebration of his life from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, 304 Clay Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Alphonse and Catherine Alexander; Emil and Adelyne Panos; aunts and uncles, Patricia and Clem Johanns; Geraldine and Conrad Langreck; Ronald Hackman.