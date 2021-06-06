June 15, 2003-May 27, 2021
EVANSDALE-Aaron Anwar Chaudhry, 17, of Evansdale, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, of an accidental injury.
He was born June 15, 2003, in Madera, CA, the son of Elizabeth Garcia and Muhammad Chaudhry. Aaron liked video games, hanging out with his friends, making everyone laugh with his sarcasm and dreamed of rebuilding and restoring an old Camaro.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Garcia of Evansdale, his father , Muhammad Chaudhry of Pakistan, two sisters, Sonya Chaudhry of Dunkerton and Amina Chaudhry of East Moline, IL; and two brothers, Amir and Akbar Chaudhry, both of East Moline, IL. He was a loving grandson, cousin and nephew to many extended family members. Preceded in death by a sister, DeAndra Thomas and grandfather Rafael Garcia
Family directed graveside service will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.