(2019)
WATERLOO — A’Brianna D’ior Roby-Davenport, daughter of Dereon Equwan Davenport and Latasia Lynn Roby, was born prematurely Monday, April 1, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City.
Survived by: her parents; a brother, Zabian Charles Barrett; her grandparents, Latina Roby of Waterloo, Sharita Davenport of Rockford, Ill., and Lee Galloway Jr. of North Carolina; her great-grandparents, Sherry Davenport, James Timberlake and Mary and Lee Galloway Sr., all of Waterloo; her aunts, Dahzhanel Roby of Waterloo, Kelise Galloway of North Carolina, I’yuana Johnson and Imari Johnson, both of Rockford; her uncles, Daytrell Washington-Roby, Dana Scott Jr. and Javez Galloway, all of Waterloo, and Kelon Galloway of North Carolina; and her great-aunts, Veronica (Berry) Dungy of San Antonio, Melissa Roby, Lakeisha White and Aieshah Davenport, all of Waterloo, Courtney Galloway of Texas, and Shuntae (Rickey) Chance of Rockford.
Preceded in death by: her sisters, Zharielle, Zharianna and A’Miracle Roby-Phipps; and her great-grandmothers, Ella Mae Bennett and Robin Roby.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
