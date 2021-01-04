Angry letter may provoke unintended response

Dear Amy: A few years back, an elderly family member passed away and left a lot more money to my father’s brother and his (second) wife than to other family members. We were never told why, and my uncle and his wife refused to share these funds with us without expecting to be paid back.

Last year my parents both died, and for the last two years or so they were terribly sick and frail and I had to take care of them all the time.

My uncle and his wife live only about a half-hour away. They never offered to help out. They never visited. When my mother died, they did not attend the funeral or even send me a sympathy card.

Well, Amy, needless to say, I strongly dislike these two people (as did my late mother), and I often think of sending them a letter telling them how I feel.

My question is, how can family members be so cold-hearted? Should I send them a letter telling them how I feel?

— Hurt and Angry