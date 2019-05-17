Arnold J. Teeter, 49, became angry while dining at a Perkins restaurant in Painesville, Ohio, on April 16. First, he threw a menu at his waitress; when a manager stepped in, Teeter upped his game and grabbed his pet iguana from under his shirt, twirled it in the air and launched it toward the manager. Teeter was charged with disorderly conduct — and with cruelty to animals, because Copper, the turquoise iguana, suffered a broken leg in the incident. The Lake County Humane Society has taken the female lizard into protective custody and is trying to raise money for the surgery she needs, reports WEWS. No word on whether the Perkins manager suffered any injuries in the incident.
Yikes!John Gardner was minding his own business, driving to work in Conway, South Carolina, on April 30 when “a big, black dot” flew into his windshield, shattering the glass, according to WBTW. “I didn’t get hurt at all,” Gardner said, although he was covered in glass fragments. The flying object didn’t fare so well: A nearby truck had hit a tortoise crossing the road and projected it into Gardner’s car. Rob’s Auto Body said the animal died on impact. The truck driver was also unhurt, but it’s estimated that repairs to Gardner’s car will cost about $2,000.
Likely StoryPolice in Tempe, Arizona, said Vanessa Santillan, 40, and her boyfriend were arguing as she was driving on April 21. When she stopped, he exited the car and crossed the street to a sidewalk. Santillan then honked the horn, and her boyfriend returned a rude gesture, according to KTVK/KPHO. That’s when police say Santillan drove onto the sidewalk and hit the man, causing injuries serious enough to require a trip to the hospital and stitches. Santillan drove away, but later spoke to police saying she wasn’t aware it was “that bad” when she left the scene, further elaborating that she had “blacked out” and didn’t remember hitting the boyfriend — even though her car had visible damage. She was booked on one count of aggravated assault and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision with injuries.
OopsRunners of the Belfast City Marathon on May 5 who felt the course would never end had a legitimate reason, CNN reported. Organizing committee chairman David Seaton admitted later that “approximately 460 additional meters were added to the officially measured course of 26.2 miles,” a difference of about three-tenths of a mile. Seaton blamed the mistake on “human error, with the lead car diverting from the official route.” Organizers promised to adjust runners’ times to account for the additional mileage.
