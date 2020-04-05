An in-law loan goes bad for lender

I am not sure how to respond to their email, other than to say, “I’m sorry about your current situation, but when can you pay us back?”

I have already explained in detail to the in-law that we moved and we also had car troubles and issues with our new house and that we needed the money.

What should we do?

— Owed

Dear Owed: Unfortunately, I think you should prepare yourself for the fact that you are unlikely to be repaid. You seem to have discussed financing terms with your in-law, but the terms are vague, and you don’t mention having any signed agreement on paper.

Asking, “When can you pay us back” invites the answer, “Never.” You should convey, “We expect you to begin repaying this loan on (specify a date). Your monthly payment should be (specify an amount). If you don’t make payments, we have no other choice but to contact a lawyer.”

Please — this is an expensive lesson, but in the future — never loan money that you cannot afford to lose.