An abused wife seeks to avoid divorce

Dear Amy: I read your column every day and like your frank and fair advice.

I’m hoping you have some for me.

Last spring as the pandemic began my husband got drunk and angry, and locked me in a room and shoved me to the ground several times. I escaped and called the police. I was 12 weeks pregnant at the time.

I stayed with my parents for a while but moved back in to reconcile with him.

He’s being charged with a felony because I was pregnant, and I paid for his lawyer.

We now have a healthy baby boy, and also a 4-year-old daughter.

Sometimes I want to forgive him, but sometimes I don’t.

He is still rude and often disrespectful. He has a good job but spends his money on toys for himself.

I have a good job too, and pay for diapers, formula, tuition, etc., on my own.

He is working a second job now to pay off debts from making bad financial choices, so that means more household responsibilities for me while he’s working his second job.

I’m losing my patience with his rudeness and dread having sex with him, which he wants often.