Amniotic injections not current standard of care for arthritis

Dear Doctor: I am 79 years old and have pain in both shoulders. X-rays show I have arthritis and that it is bone-on-bone. What is happening? Do you think that amniotic injections would help me? I am trying to avoid surgery.

Dear Reader: Arthritis is a general term that refers to pain or disease that occurs in the joints. The word comes from the Greek words “arthro,” which means joint, and “itis,” which refers to inflammation. More than 100 different conditions and disorders fall under the umbrella of arthritis, and with an estimated 54 million diagnosed cases, it’s a major source of disability in the United States. Symptoms include stiffness, aching, pain and swelling in or around the joints. Rheumatoid arthritis, which is an autoimmune disease, can affect organs as well.

The most common type of arthritis, particularly among older adults, is osteoarthritis. That’s what your X-rays have revealed. It’s an often-painful degenerative disease that occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of bones and within the joint capsule becomes damaged, usually from wear and tear. In addition to being somewhat springy, which provides a cushioning effect, this type of cartilage is also slick and slippery. It minimizes friction so that bones can move freely within the joints.