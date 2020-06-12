×
OW Lee takes inspiration from natural elements in the Marin Collection of deep seating. The Forma fire pit features a sleek modern look constructed of metal.
The Indu+ Bar Isle combines steel and teak in a sophisticated entertaining center. The sliding top can be used as a side table, prep station or for serving food and beverages, while the steel ice box keeps refreshments chilled and the frame provided storage for wine bottles plus stemware. Designed by Astella for California Umbrella.
Yellow has burst onto the color scene in interiors reflecting sunshine, happiness and hope. Designed by Elaine Smith, the on-trend Chameleon pillow has been created using 100% Sunbrella yarn. The design is available in multiple colorways.
Fermob expands its Sixties Collection with small chair that is equally at home indoors and outdoors. Woven resin forms a welcoming seating shell combined with an aluminum frame.
With distinctive faux bois elements and cast and extruded aluminum construction, the Antler Hill Collection Sling Dining is as beautiful as it is functional. All pieces in the Antler Hill Collection from Biltmore by Castelle feature a historically casual design style and durable multi-stage finishing.
This stylish, Mid-century Modern lounge chair from Jensen Leisure Furniture positions a wicker seating basket atop an ipe timber frame.
The clean lines of the Toledo Collection by Kannoa exude a classic modular design in powder coated aluminum. The broad choice of frame configurations allows for an easily customized seating group complete with a variety of companion table options, available in 15 colors.
The MOD Chaise from Klaussner Outdoor features infinite back positions along with comfort and durability. With the push of a button, the rechargeable lounge moves from a perfect pitch for reading to completely flat for napping.
Melt into the rich color and deep seating of the Magnolia Collection from Lloyd Flanders. Attention to detail dominates the look with an intricate weave pattern utilized with rolling arms and a high back.
Mamagreen combines steel and concrete in its statuesque Ercole Fire Pit. The 59-inch diameter unit offers ample wood storage.
Poly-Wood crafts durable lumber from a proprietary blend of plastics including recycled milk jugs and detergent bottles. Contemporary design meets rustic farmhouse in the new Braxton Collection, featuring a classic x-back motif. The Porch Rocking Chair features a slightly contoured seat and gently sloped runners to ensure a comfortable seating experience.
Winner of ICFA’s Design Excellence Award for non-cushion seating, the Milano Club Chair by Sunset West is crafted of an aluminum frame expertly wrapped with premium acrylic rope. Suited for use indoors or outside.
When you live in an extremely windy location, look to TUUCI for the most durable shade product. This F-1 MAX features high-quality construction with stainless steel reinforcement cables that can withstand gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The unit is mounted directly into the ground with reinforced concrete and steel anchors.
Telescope Casual Furniture's updated sling lounge chair has been fashioned with the same arm shape of their iconic Director’s Chair. The Wexler Sling Chair carries a 15-year warranty and is available in eight frame colors.
Looking to spruce up your outdoor living space? Join 56 percent of Americans who plan to purchase at least one new piece of outdoor furniture this season, according to a survey for the International Casual Furnishings Association.
With as much time as we’ve spent at home this spring, it’s no wonder 88 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with their outdoor spaces. Style, function and comfort are what we’re looking for, and more entertainment-minded Millennials than Boomers want an upgrade.
Home furnishings suppliers are rising to the challenge with advances in materials that continue to blur the line between indoor and outdoor looks. From “living room quality” performance fabrics with surprisingly soft hands, intricate patterns and trims, to innovations like sling fabrics that respond to movement (no more sagging or puckering!) for a luxuriously comfortable seating experience, to super durable marine-grade plastics that fool the eye with simulated wood grains, many of the newest outdoor designs look just as at home inside as they do out.
At the same time, residential styles are taking cues from the hospitality sector, and the luxe outdoor spaces travelers encounter at boutique hotels. “This season keep an out for styles influenced by the competitive sailing set,” said said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association, pointing to the heft of new teak and stainless steel umbrellas from TUUCI that open with a crank similar to hoisting a sail, and to SAIL, a new collection by Palm Beach-based interior designer Allison Paladino for Century Furniture.