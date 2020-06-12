Al fresco
0 comments
ELEMENTS

Al fresco

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Looking to spruce up your outdoor living space? Join 56 percent of Americans who plan to purchase at least one new piece of outdoor furniture this season, according to a survey for the International Casual Furnishings Association.

With as much time as we’ve spent at home this spring, it’s no wonder 88 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with their outdoor spaces. Style, function and comfort are what we’re looking for, and more entertainment-minded Millennials than Boomers want an upgrade.

Home furnishings suppliers are rising to the challenge with advances in materials that continue to blur the line between indoor and outdoor looks. From “living room quality” performance fabrics with surprisingly soft hands, intricate patterns and trims, to innovations like sling fabrics that respond to movement (no more sagging or puckering!) for a luxuriously comfortable seating experience, to super durable marine-grade plastics that fool the eye with simulated wood grains, many of the newest outdoor designs look just as at home inside as they do out.

At the same time, residential styles are taking cues from the hospitality sector, and the luxe outdoor spaces travelers encounter at boutique hotels. “This season keep an out for styles influenced by the competitive sailing set,” said said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association, pointing to the heft of new teak and stainless steel umbrellas from TUUCI that open with a crank similar to hoisting a sail, and to SAIL, a new collection by Palm Beach-based interior designer Allison Paladino for Century Furniture.

Look for textures – all manner of rope and woven fiber – and matte finishes in unexpected colorways like basil, fawn and terra cotta, as well as the use of reclaimed wood and recycled plastic, faux down inserts for seating and power-motion reclining mechanisms.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wesley W. Schons
Obituaries

Wesley W. Schons

  • Updated

Wesley W. Schons, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 5, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Watch Now: Related Video

Long before Zoom, this is what video calling looked like

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News