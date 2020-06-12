× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Looking to spruce up your outdoor living space? Join 56 percent of Americans who plan to purchase at least one new piece of outdoor furniture this season, according to a survey for the International Casual Furnishings Association.

With as much time as we’ve spent at home this spring, it’s no wonder 88 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with their outdoor spaces. Style, function and comfort are what we’re looking for, and more entertainment-minded Millennials than Boomers want an upgrade.

Home furnishings suppliers are rising to the challenge with advances in materials that continue to blur the line between indoor and outdoor looks. From “living room quality” performance fabrics with surprisingly soft hands, intricate patterns and trims, to innovations like sling fabrics that respond to movement (no more sagging or puckering!) for a luxuriously comfortable seating experience, to super durable marine-grade plastics that fool the eye with simulated wood grains, many of the newest outdoor designs look just as at home inside as they do out.