Achieve warm interiors through natural wood floors

Analyze lighting

Light can add to or detract from the feeling of warmth in any space. Natural light sources are always welcome, so make sure to open shades to illuminate spaces. Of course additional light sources will be necessary, so think about how overhead, task and accent lighting can best work together in areas. Lamps, wired wall sconces and picture wall lights are easy to install and instantly add style and glow to a room. Finally, when looking at lights, consider the type of bulbs you use and opt for options that project warmer light rather than those with cooler light tones that have white or blue undertones.

Use mirrors strategicallyMirrors serve multiple purposes in a room: They add artistic style, they visually expand the space and they reflect light. Designers often strategically place a mirror to bounce natural light or reflect the exterior landscape, helping bring the feeling of the outdoors inside in a subtle yet meaningful way. A mirror can further add to the warmth of a space depending on the frame material. Some popular options for frames include wood, resin or gold-hued metals. If you have an old mirror you want to revive, consider painting the frame in an appropriate accent color and you’ll breathe new life into an existing piece.

Add plants and foliage