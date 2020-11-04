A woman waits to hear ‘I love you’

— Hoping for Happily Ever After

Dear Hoping: My instincts and advice are around the same as yours, but I differ in that I don’t see a couple exploring this “I love you” issue as a confrontation (or “pushing”), but a conversation. She should not demand that he say, “I love you,” but ask why he believes those words have no meaning. And she should ask herself: “If he never verbally tells me he loves me, would I want to stay in this relationship? Am I so focused on this that I’m missing other nonverbal “I love you” statements he is making?”

“Randall” sounds like a really nice guy who has been through a lot. A counselor could help these two to talk about this specific topic, and in doing so, they could each learn new ways to communicate and to read each other’s cues, both verbal and nonverbal.

You are a concerned and involved mother. But it’s OK to say, “I don’t know what you should do; I only know what I would do. And I would try to be very patient.”

Dear Amy: On behalf of myself and everyone at the Center for American War Letters (www.warletters.us) at Chapman University, I cannot thank you enough for bringing attention to our efforts to encourage people to seek out and share with us war letters from every conflict in America’s history.