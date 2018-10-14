BUCKINGHAM – Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Red Delicious and Jazz are familiar names to apple lovers.
Give Louis Beck an apple with an unusual name and history like Rhode Island Greening — honey-scented and sharp, or Sheepnose, a rich and distinctive fruit, and he’ll be a happy man. And each time he harvests apples off his heirloom trees, he’s saving a variety from extinction.
It wasn’t that lofty mission that piqued Beck’s interest and resulted in an orchard behind his garage filled with about two dozen semi-dwarf heirloom apple trees.
“Heirloom apples have such cool names like Wolf River and Hawkeye, and I was curious about what they taste like, what their attributes might be, what they look like. My wife and I collect things — antiques and quilts, so this was something else for me to collect,” says Beck, who is a farmer/orchardist and teacher at Union Community School in La Porte City.
For generations, an amazing 15,000 apple varieties thrived in American backyards and orchards, according to the publication Seeker. Now only 15 varieties make up 90 percent of the apples now produced in the U.S.
Growing heirloom apples adds to the fruit’s diversity. “Most of the ones I plant are not ideal apples, not necessarily the ‘pretty’ apples people expect to find at the store. Some are downright ugly and some trees are precocious and have bad habits — not resistant to pests — and they can fall over real easily,” Beck explains.
His trees have been propagated by grafting desired cuttings onto healthy, semi-dwarf rootstalk. Beck doesn’t propagate his own trees, but eventually wants to learn.
His antique trees are in addition to a more “traditional” apple orchard he has filled with varieties that people usually recognize, like Cortlands.
Some heritage varieties Beck describes as summer apples “with wonderful flavor, but just don’t keep very long.” In the fall, he harvests and sells winter apples whose flavors he appreciates and praises as “keepers” for storing. By March, Beck has used up his store of apples and must resort to shopping at the grocery store.
“Apples you find in the store are pleasant and good, but they all taste the same to me now. I like the variety you find in antique apples. They have a richer taste and more levels of flavor.”
Perhaps surprisingly, heirloom apples have aroma and tasting notes, such as honey, banana and strawberry, much in the same way as wine. “The textures are different, too, and not what people are used to from modern apples,” he points out.
Beck’s collection includes: Rhode Island Greening, a 17th century American native with large, green fruit and creamy white flesh that gets sweeter and richer over time; Hawkeye, circa late 1800s, an Iowa native and precursor to the Red Delicious apple; Duchess of Oldenburg, a Russian native circa 18th century; and Strawberry Chenango, 1850s, a conical fruit that is strawberry scented with a berry aftertaste.
He also grows Wolf River, a Wisconsin apple dating from 1875, large, sweet-tart apples that can weigh a pound each; Gravenstein, originally from Denmark in 1797, prized as a dessert apple for its crisp, juicy and sweet flesh that hints of honey; and Black Gilliflower or Sheepnose, an 18th century Connecticut native. The red peel ripens to black, and the sweet dry flesh has notes of banana, grass and corn.
However, Beck hasn’t been as successful growing some heirloom varieties, including repeated tries with Newtown Pippin, also known as Albemarle Pippin. The New York native apple was one of founding father and former president Thomas Jefferson’s favorites. He is said to have planted as many as 50 trees at Monticello between 1769 and 1814.
Three years ago, Beck planted Tompkin’s County King, a variety that originated in the 1880s in New Jersey. The fruit is large, smooth and yellow with a red flush and yellow, sweet flesh. “It ripens later in the season, but it’s not in production yet. I’m excited about tasting it,” he says
Harvest season has all but finished for Beck, but he expects to turn out a few more pies made from his Cortlands, an 1898 offspring of McIntosh apples and great for pies. He often sells his fruit on Saturday mornings at the Kimball Avenue Farmers’ Market.
“Growing heirloom appeals gives me a sense of satisfaction, and I savor the beauty of each individual apple,” Beck adds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.