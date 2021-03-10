A homebound year has meant rethinking our rooms, belongings

He recently helped convert an upstairs room into a multipurpose space where kids are “not afraid to jump around on the furniture.” The room has desks for schoolwork, but “it’s more of a lounge now, so that they can do a lot of different things instead of just focusing on the computer,” he says.

Another client hired Freeman to redesign an unused home office into an elegant, in-house cocktail bar.

Hafsa Burt, founder of hb+a Architects in California, has helped convert garages into gyms, and storage space into home offices or playrooms.

Cini recently helped a family in Florida transform their garage into a gaming room by adding LCD screens, track lighting, rugs and a row of gaming chairs spaced safely apart. With the garage door open and a screen door added, there’s enough air circulation and space to safely invite friends over, she says.

SEEKING SEPARATE SPACE

Homes with open plans and sprawling “great rooms” became popular in recent decades as welcome communal gathering spaces. But that preference for open layouts may be waning.

Now that whole families are working and schooling at home together (and might, to some degree, for years to come), “you have to have the kind of boundaries where you can step away," Cini says.