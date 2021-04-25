5 ways technology makes home maintenance easier

Even if you’re not the tech savviest person, you probably already use some technology to make your life easier, from your smartphone giving you directions to a digital calendar that keeps track of appointments. Today’s technology has made staying on top of many tasks a whole lot easier.

If you’re interested in exploring more ways to make your busy life a little less complicated, here are some ideas to get you started on automating essential household tasks.

1. Take advantage of subscription services

From HVAC filters to batteries or other products you need for your home on a regular basis, see if your preferred vendor now offers a subscription service. You can set up how frequently you want the items delivered, and most will allow you to adjust the frequency of delivery over time.

And there’s a bonus: Most vendors offer discounts for anyone signing up for a subscription service.

2. Use a smart app to monitor appliances like your water softener

How do you remember when to refill your water softener with salt? Most people don’t think about it until the dishes get spotty or the laundry comes out stiff and scratchy. Then suddenly you’re arranging a special trip to get more salt.