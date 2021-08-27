5 tips for fostering a successful hybrid workplace

Whatever the tool, it should be easy to use, meet your business needs and fit within your budget, Wright says.

“There is no one-size-fits-all,” Wright says. “It comes down to understanding what your team needs and what your organization is doing.”

3. CREATE COMMUNITY ONLINE

Watercooler talk is an oft-cited benefit of being in the office. You gather informally, talk about your weekend or the show you’re watching, and in the process form bonds with your teammates. That can still happen online if you create space for it.

Lessonly uses Slack to help build community among a distributed workforce. It has a “Mama Llamas” channel for parents to connect, a Peloton channel where people share their favorite instructors and classes, a channel for book lovers and a channel for cat lovers.

It also has a designated channel for shoutouts — an online space to mimic the more casual in-person acknowledgment of work well done.

“When you’re in person, you just have more opportunities to see someone in the hallway and in the moment tell them, ‘Wow, great job,’” Jarvis says. “We were missing that.”

4. SET TANGIBLE METRICS