5 things agents wish people knew about insurance

The answer is no. Insurance is designed to cover sudden, accidental damage, not regular maintenance. “We’re not going to replace (an) old pipe,” Wong says, “but if the pipe accidentally burst and ruined the wall and the flooring,” that would be covered.

2. A GAP IN COVERAGE CAN BE COSTLY

There are various reasons you might let your car insurance policy lapse, whether you’re having trouble paying your bills or you no longer own a vehicle. But this could cost you, Pratt says. “People tend to shop insurance after they’ve already canceled their insurance, (but) unfortunately that’s a huge negative” when calculating your price.

After a gap in coverage, insurers view customers as riskier and charge higher rates.

You can avoid this by shopping for quotes before your policy expires, buying nonowner car insurance if you’re between vehicles and asking your carrier for leniency if you’re struggling to make payments.

3. YOU CAN’T GET COVERAGE FOR SOMETHING THAT’S ALREADY HAPPENED