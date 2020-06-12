5 outdoor home trends worth noting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. Mixed materials

Juxtapose materials such as concrete and composite, wicker and aluminum, copper and stone. Integrate nature-inspired materials that maintain cohesion with the natural surroundings, and infuse color and pattern with pillows, cushions, furnishings and decorative accents.

2. Sizzling kitchens

Picture fully appointed culinary centers complete with specialty appliances such as smokers, pizza ovens and integrated refrigerated storage housed in stylish all-weather cabinetry. The new Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection features stainless steel cabinetry solutions in color and style options that allow homeowners to create functional spaces that rival interior spaces.

3. Industrial inspiration

Outdoors, this trend is manifesting in more industrial aluminum railing styles with sleek profiles and contemporary rod, mesh or glass inserts designed to optimize sightlines and deliver a modern flair.

4. Fire and water