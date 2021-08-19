4 ways businesses can dodge loan scams and predatory lenders

“You’re going to pay significantly higher rates and fees for that money than you would for traditional financing that might take a little more time,” McHale says.

He recommends that businesses look for lenders that allow them to speak to a representative directly — rather than just a bot or live chat — so that you can ask questions and understand the loan’s terms and conditions.

And if a lender is unwilling to show you the terms and rates of the loan upfront, that’s a red flag.

2. NEVER PAY MONEY UPFRONT

“Don’t pay money upfront for an opportunity to get a loan,” says Frank LaMonaca, chair of the Southeastern Connecticut chapter of SCORE, a network of volunteer mentors that supports small businesses across the country. “You shouldn’t have to ever do that.”

A reputable online lender won’t charge any fees unless you’re approved for a loan. If a lender wants money just to look at your application, that’s a dead giveaway, La Monaca says.

“Nobody should be asking you for $2,500 to apply for a loan. You should be able to apply free of charge,” he says.