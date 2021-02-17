4 tips for starting or reinventing a business in tough times

“They found something that kept bugging them, realized there was no fix for it and set about fixing it themselves. By default, they became entrepreneurs,” Blake says.

“When something gets under my skin enough that I want to fix it, I suddenly have a winning idea. Of course, at the time, I have no clue how I am going to fix it, but that is half the fun. We can all figure solutions out eventually,” Blake adds.

Blake offers two high-profile examples: Sara Blakely cut her pantyhose to create a smooth look under her white pants. She later launched Spanx as a new wardrobe garment. Richard Branson was in desperate need to get to his girlfriend on time, who was waiting in the British Virgin Islands. He chartered his first plane as a solution and from there, Virgin Atlantic Airways was born. That’s successful problem-solving, Blake says.

3. LOOK FOR A 5-DEGREE DIFFERENCE

Rather than looking for the next big idea, Slain says a small adjustment to an existing business idea may be all it takes.

“I don’t think it’s sitting in your room thinking really hard, trying to invent the next Facebook. But (it’s) taking the thing that you know really well and starting to think through where the future’s going to be and how you can start to close the gap to get there.”