3 vague financial resolutions to avoid for 2021

This approach will help you spend less by taking savings off the top. Working from a percentage — say, saving 20% — is also beneficial because you won’t be comparing yourself with anyone else. Someone else may save $500 a month, but you can calculate and save a dollar amount based on your own income that works for you.

Just make sure you’re actually saving money rather than just rearranging it, says Sean Rogers, CFP, owner of Capital Stewardship Partners in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For instance, if you’re putting more money in savings each month but then charging more to your credit card to make up for less money in your checking account, you’re not actually saving more.

PAY DOWN DEBT

Like saving money, paying down debt sounds like an important resolution. And it is.

But it’s actually more important to make a plan for attacking that debt. While your debt repayment strategy is a personal decision, for most people, Venanzi recommends focusing on paying down your high-interest debts. Or, you could get even more granular and resolve to work on debts above a certain interest rate.

If you have more than one high-interest debt, check for variable-rate debts. Be aware of these because the interest rate could jump in the future.