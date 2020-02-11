Life is just ... a generous slice of cherry chip cake!

Add some reserved cherries and some sliced almonds (toasted, of course, since the oven was already on) and voila: what I’m calling Very Cherry Cake.

I’m happy to report you can dial up or down the fancy factor on this dessert as you like. My first trial run was a simple sheet cake, the filling spread on top and covered with the frosting. If you opt for two layers over three or four, you may want to halve the filling.

I’ve started baking four separate layers in two batches rather than trying to split two horizontally, but you’ll want to make sure you’re evenly portioning the batter so your layers are of consistent height. For me, this involves a digital scale, a ladle and a calculator. Tip: Weigh your mixing bowls empty and then, for the love of all that is good and holy, write the numbers down somewhere.

Feel free to swap in your favorite white cake recipe, though I would recommend amping up the almond factor. I’ve boosted the typical two teaspoons of extract in mine to a full tablespoon.

Finally, a note on jams and jellies. Either jam or preserves are acceptable here, both of which are made from actual fruit. (Jelly is made from fruit juice. Who knew?) That said, I couldn’t find any cherry jam locally, and not all preserves are made equal.