Life is just ... a generous slice of cherry chip cake!

I had an odd hankerin’ recently for cherry chip cake — possibly the first time I’ve ever craved it. And it got me to thinking: Had I ever seen a recipe for cherry chip, or is that flavor something solely confined to a box?
I dug through my usual references and came up empty-handed. While I knew the internet would have suggestions, I had already begun to picture what I wanted, so I started cobbling my vision together.
I settled on a standard white cake for the base. The typical almond flavoring naturally plays well with cherries, and I thought red bits and pink frosting would look more striking set against snow-white layers.
I planned to blitz some maraschino cherries to mix into the cake itself, dried as thoroughly as possible to prevent the cake from getting gummy. (An attempt to use chopped dried cherries was less successful — the color was all wrong and the fruit clumped together.) But maraschino is dead last on my cherry flavor ranking. Give me sour cherry over sweet cherry any day of the week!
To make sure I had the tart punch I was after, I poached a filling from a recipe for Cherry Icebox Ribbons, which are simple butter cookies striped with a thick mixture of jam and dried fruit. It worked perfectly between the layers.
Was it mere coincidence or the power of fate that the first cherry frosting recipe I found called for maraschino cherry juice and cherry preserves, two things I already had on hand? Continuity of flavor and no more ingredients to buy suited me just fine.
Add some reserved cherries and some sliced almonds (toasted, of course, since the oven was already on) and voila: what I’m calling Very Cherry Cake.
I’m happy to report you can dial up or down the fancy factor on this dessert as you like. My first trial run was a simple sheet cake, the filling spread on top and covered with the frosting. If you opt for two layers over three or four, you may want to halve the filling.
I’ve started baking four separate layers in two batches rather than trying to split two horizontally, but you’ll want to make sure you’re evenly portioning the batter so your layers are of consistent height. For me, this involves a digital scale, a ladle and a calculator. Tip: Weigh your mixing bowls empty and then, for the love of all that is good and holy, write the numbers down somewhere.
Feel free to swap in your favorite white cake recipe, though I would recommend amping up the almond factor. I’ve boosted the typical two teaspoons of extract in mine to a full tablespoon.
Finally, a note on jams and jellies. Either jam or preserves are acceptable here, both of which are made from actual fruit. (Jelly is made from fruit juice. Who knew?) That said, I couldn’t find any cherry jam locally, and not all preserves are made equal.
What you’re after is a cooked mixture of fruit and jam, something you could spread on toast if you needed. Avoid brands that take “preserves” a little too literally and give you a jar of whole cherries suspended in jelly. All that fruit flesh will leave your filling discolored and overly thick.
Very Cherry Cake
Serves 12
Cake
2 1/4 cups cake flour (9 ounces) plus 1 tablespoon and more for dusting the pans
1 cup whole milk, at room temperature
6 large egg whites (3/4 cup), at room temperature
1 tablespoon almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 3/4 cups granulated sugar (12 1/4 ounces)
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon table salt
12 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 1/2 sticks), softened but still cool
10-ounce jar maraschino cherries, drained and juice reserved
Filling
1 1/3 cups dried sour cherries
12 tablespoons (3/4 cup) cherry jam or preserves
Frosting
24 tablespoons unsalted butter (3 sticks), cut into pieces and softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cherry jam or preserves
2 tablespoons reserved maraschino cherry juice
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
Sliced almonds, toasted (optional)
For the Cake: Set oven rack in middle position. (If oven is too small to cook both layers on a single rack, set racks in upper-middle and lower-middle positions.) Heat oven to 350 F. Spray two 8-inch round cake pans with nonstick cooking spray; line the bottoms with parchment or waxed paper rounds. Spray the paper rounds, dust the pans with flour, and invert pans and rap sharply to remove excess flour.
Reserve cherries for decoration, if desired, and place remaining fruit in food processor. Pulse three to five times until chopped; do not overprocess and turn your chunks into sludge. Spread cherries onto triple layer of paper towels and top with three more layers, pressing gently to absorb as much moisture as possible.
Pour milk, egg whites, and extracts into 2-cup glass measure, and mix with fork until blended.
Mix cake flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in bowl of electric mixer at slow speed. Add butter; continue beating at slow speed until mixture resembles moist crumbs, with no powdery streaks remaining.
Add all but 1/2 cup of milk mixture to crumbs and beat at medium speed (or high speed if using handheld mixer) for 1 1/2 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 cup of milk mixture and beat 30 seconds more. Stop mixer and scrape sides of bowl. Return mixer to medium (or high) speed and beat 20 seconds longer.
Gently toss cherry chunks with tablespoon of flour to prevent them from sinking in the batter; add to batter and fold by hand to incorporate. Be gentle to avoid coloring the batter pink.
Portion one-quarter batter evenly into prepared cake pans; using rubber spatula, spread batter to pan walls and smooth tops. Arrange pans at least 3 inches from the oven walls and 3 inches apart. (If oven is small, place pans on separate racks in staggered fashion to allow for air circulation.) Bake until thin skewer or toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes.
Let cakes rest in pans for 3 minutes. Loosen from sides of pans with a knife, if necessary, and invert onto wire racks. Reinvert onto additional wire racks. Let cool completely, about 1 1/2 hours. Meanwhile, wash and prepare cake pans again; divide remaining batter between two pans and repeat baking process.
For the filling: Heat cherries and jam in small saucepan over medium heat until just bubbling; let cool completely. Process cherry mixture in food processor until smooth, about 15 seconds.
For the frosting: In an electric mixer fitted with whisk attachment, beat butter, vanilla, salt, cherry preserves, and juice on medium-high speed until combined. Reduce mixer speed to medium-low. With motor running, slowly add confectioners’ sugar and mix until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Increase speed to medium-high and beat frosting until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
To assemble: Carefully spread half of filling over two layers to avoid tearing cake. Spread 1 cup frosting over third layer. Stack filling-covered layer, frosting-covered layer, filling-covered layer and naked layer. Cover cake with remaining frosting and garnish with reserved cherries and sliced almonds.
Chef’s notes: A 13-ounce jar of preserves will be enough to cover all your bases. You may want to briefly heat and then strain your preserves for the frosting if you don’t want bits of fruit in it. Toast the almonds until fragrant, about 5-10 minutes, before or after you bake the cake.
Spicy Very Cherry Cake: For a fiery twist, swap in cherry jalapeno jam. It’s not for everybody, but it’s a tasty variant for those who like a little heat.