After a summer full of grilled foods, chilled salads, gazpacho and picnic fare, we happily turn on the oven. On the menu? A time-saving, attractive sheet pan dinner of pork chops and seasonal plums.

Sheet pan dinners, featuring individual portions of protein and plenty of vegetables, save us from ordering takeout food. We employ the technique once a week or more. Simply roast everything in the center of the oven. The heavy-duty sheet pan is the only special equipment needed.

Do invest in a quality pan. In my experience, the heavier the better. Most recipes fit well in a 16-by-12-inch pan with sides about 1-inch high to capture juices. Nonstick pans provide easy clean-up. If your pan has rolled edges (which prevent warping in the oven) do not wash in the dishwasher as water can collect in the edge and cause rust. If your pan is not nonstick, be sure to oil the pan well before adding any food; this will help with cleanup.

For the recipe that follows, the cooking happens in two stages because of the leanness of pork loin chops. Arrange the potatoes, onions and garlic cloves in the pan with the oil. Then cook them nearly to tenderness while you stir together a tangy glaze and quarter the plums. When plums are out of season, substitute small apples, quartered, and add them in Step 1 with the potatoes.

Even though this sheet pan dinner contains potatoes, I like to serve egg noodles or brown rice alongside to soak up all the delicious pan juices. A salad made from bitter greens, such as fresh spinach or lacinato kale, makes a great accompaniment to the sweet and tangy pork and plums.

Sheet Pan-Roasted Pork Chops with Plums and Potatoes

Makes 4 servings

1 1/2 pounds small round red potatoes (1 1/2 inches in diameter), halved

6 large shallots, peeled (about 8 ounces) or 1 bag (12 ounces) frozen pearl onions

8 cloves garlic, peeled

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt, freshly ground black pepper

Grated rind and juice of 1 large lemon

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons tamari or soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

4 center cut bone-in pork loin chops, about 2 pounds total

4 large black pluots or red plums, about 1 pound total

Generous 1/2 cup chopped fresh herbs, such as a combination of basil, chives, parsley, cilantro

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Generously oil a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Put the potatoes, shallots and garlic onto the baking sheet. Add 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and toss to coat everything nicely. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast in the middle of the oven, stirring once or twice, until potatoes are nearly fork-tender, about 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, mix remaining tablespoon oil, lemon rind and lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, tamari, cumin and thyme in a small bowl. Cut the plums in half; remove the pits and cut again to make quarters.

4. Add pork chops and plums to the pan with the potatoes. Drizzle everything with the vinegar mixture. Return pan to oven and roast for 5 minutes. Stir everything around in the pan juices. Continue roasting until the pork is nearly firm when pressed (about 150 degrees on an instant-read thermometer), about 5 to 7 minutes more. Remove from oven.

5. If desired, turn broiler to medium. Broil the chop mixture, 6 inches from heat source, until edges of pork are browned nicely, 2 to 3 minutes.

6. Sprinkle with herbs and serve.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)