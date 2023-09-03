This quick-cooking, high-protein chicken dish is perfect for any weeknight. Simply cook down cherry tomatoes with a little wine until they burst and become jammy—making a luscious sauce to pair with chicken. A pinch of sugar at the end balances the sauce's acidity.

20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

1 pound chicken cutlets

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 (10-ounce) basket cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup dry white wine

3 large cloves garlic, grated

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon butter

Pinch granulated sugar

1. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving plate.

2. Add tomatoes, wine, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to the pan. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring, until the liquid has thickened and the tomatoes have burst, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in parsley, sage, butter and sugar. Serve over the chicken.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 220 Calories, Total Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 70 mg, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 24 g, Sodium: 353 mg, Potassium: 395 mg, Vitamin A: 970 IU.