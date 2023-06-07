New York (CNN) — One of Taco Bell’s most recognizable menu items is going vegan.

The chain is testing a vegan Crunchwrap, marking the first time that Taco Bell has sold a fully vegan entree.

Similar to a traditional Crunchwrap, the vegan version uses a “proprietary, boldly seasoned” plant-based protein created by the company, and is then topped with two vegan sauces: a blanco sauce (similar to sour cream) and a vegan nacho sauce. Then it’s all wrapped in a crunchy tostada shell.

However, it’s not going nationwide just yet: A total of three Taco Bell locations — one each in New York City, Hollywood and Orlando — will sell the vegan Crunchwrap beginning June 8 until supplies last. Those cities were selected because they have “notable vegan populations,” the company said. The vegan version is priced the same as a traditional wrap, which ranges from $4.99 to $6.79 depending on the city.

Although the menu item can be classified as vegan since it doesn’t contain any animal ingredients, it might not appeal to strict vegans: The company warns that “cross-contact” might occur among the foods at the restaurant’s kitchens.

The plant-based protein can’t be ordered in Taco Bell’s other menu items during the testing phase.

For the past few years, Taco Bell has been experimenting with bringing a plant-based protein food to market. It struck a deal with Beyond Meat in 2021 to use their plant-based meat, but this new menu item doesn’t use Beyond’s products. Taco Bell’s plant-based meat alternative is a “soy and pea protein blend that is boldly seasoned and inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors,” the company told CNN.

Taco Bell has long appealed to vegetarians and vegans since it offers black beans as a protein. In 2019, it rolled out a vegetarian menu and said its items could be customized more than 8 million ways to fit a vegetarian diet. Nearly a quarter of its food sold last year was vegetarian options, Taco Bell revealed.

Every major fast-food chain, ranked by customer satisfaction Intro #23. McDonald's #22. Popeyes #20. Jack in the Box (tied) #20. Taco Bell (tied) #19. Wendy's #16. Sonic (tied) #16. Dairy Queen (tied) #16. Dunkin' (tied) #12. Subway (tied) #12. Burger King (tied) #12. Little Caesars (tied) #12. Panda Express (tied) #9. Arby's (tied) #9. Papa Johns (tied) #9. Five Guys (tied) #5. Chipotle (tied) #5. Panera Bread (tied) #5. Pizza Hut (tied) #5. Starbucks (tied) #3. KFC (tied) #3. Domino's (tied) #2. Jimmy John's #1. Chick-fil-A