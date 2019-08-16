HOLD TILL SEPT 1
Health care
HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO --- Interesting how Walt Rodgers interprets the high cost of health care (guest column Aug. 11). Mr. Rodgers' view is a view of exclusion. If we do not exclude all those citizens who do not have adequate health care or insurance, we are doomed. Those people will drag us under. That is why Mr. Rodgers is no longer in the Legislature; his smaller but smarter mantra was seen as miserly.
Mr. Rodgers is right that the skyrocketing price of medical care is the fault of the government, a total lack of oversight and allowing massive consolidation in the industry especially of drug companies. The much lauded free enterprise system has been totally hobbled by that consolidation and allowing to many exclusive patents to drug companies. Any drugs formulated from basic research of NIH or colleges should be made available to as many companies that wish to develop them.
Having worked for a Canadian company, I had the occasion to visit Canadian health systems. Visits were not for serious things but I found the Canadian hospitals and clinics more than adequate. It annoys me we constantly insult medical facilities in Canada I found courteous and compassionate!
Right and wrong
ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO --- When we see immigrants in custody being denied a place to sleep, or a way to be clean, a leader who only wants to admit white, rich people as immigrants as evidenced by recent policy enactments that have never been introduced before; when we deny justice to the parents of young black men who are unarmed in our streets over and over and use an outdated amendment to justify keeping military grade weapons readily available to the mass public because of political lobbyists despite 67 percent of Americans opposing such weapons being legal, we have a gigantic problem in this country.
It doesn’t disrespect a veteran or anyone else who has served this country. It just means let’s remember why we fight for this country. Don’t let those who have ulterior motives destroy your sense of what is right and wrong.
