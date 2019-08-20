Gun laws
STANLEY EASTMAN
WATERLOO — What is so difficult about getting things done in our government? Thank God this group of senators are not allowed to carry handguns because they would do each other in.
This is the most embarrassing bunch of so-called senators that I’ve ever seen. God help us all, they can’t even stop all the assault rifles from being sold!
Israeli friend
RON IHLENFELDT
WATERLOO — Another reminder not to forget our friends in Israel. We still partner in the war against terrorism. Israel is still our best friend.
Those of us on Sarah’s side of the family need to remember without Israel we have no Jerusalem, no Temple Mount or any of our Holy sites.
Without Israel we wouldn’t know our Creator. Let’s don’t forget them. I sign my name as a friend of Israel.
Ernst and USMCA
LOR EGAN
WAUKON — Sen. Joni Ernst has stated she is prioritizing lowering prescription drug costs for Iowans. She is also an ardent supporter of USMCA and has stated that Iowans need this legislation.
In supporting both bills, Ernst has put herself in quite a conundrum.
The USMCA would protect pharmaceutical companies from generic competition. At issue is a section of the USMCA that would protect pharmaceutical companies with new biologics from generic competition, so-called “biosimilars.” Those most likely to be affected are receiving treatment for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Even though only 2 percent of patients in the U.S. use biologic medicines, they represent 40 percent of the total prescribed drug expenditure.
The USMCA under Article 20 F. 14 would grant at least a 10-year “test data” exclusivity period for new biologics. Currently, Canada has an eight-year test data exclusivity period and Mexico has a five-year limit, so the USMCA would force both countries to increase this period.
The USMCA is simply the latest example of Big Pharma using trade agreements to boost profits and another example of Sen. Joni Ernst representing her donors and failing to look out for the best interests of Iowans.
