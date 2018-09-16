The punchline
PATTY GODWIN
CEDAR FALLS — The late night television host Johnny Carson used to say, “You buy the premise, you buy the bit.” He meant if audiences accepted the set-up to the joke, they would laugh at the punchline.
For the last three years, the American people have been told to “Make America Great Again.” This presumes America was great and now is not. Were we great when we established democracy and fought off England, the mightiest nation on Earth, or when we built our country’s wealth on the backs of slaves? Were we great when we spread civilization from coast to coast, or when we stole the land from the Indians? Were we great when we helped win World War I and World War II, or when we interned our Japanese citizens?
For argument’s sake, accept the premise — “Make America Great Again” — then ask: When were we great? And, great for whom? For all the people, or for only some people? What went wrong to make America “un-great”? Who gets to tell us when we are great again?
In the November election, if we voters buy the premise of making America great again, and re-elect the same people, well, the joke is on us.
Free society
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO — Who wants to make American society less free, Democrats or Republicans?
Republicans want to:
- Place restrictions on the ability of women to have abortions, thus restricting their freedom to do as they see fit with their own bodies.
- Enshrine their old-fashioned religious values into law, so that people act only according to what it says in an age-old holy book, and only according to a very particular set of interpretations.
- Want to pass laws that prevent homosexuals from marrying, thus preventing them from exercising their freedoms to partner with whom they choose, without government interference.
- Act to pass legislation that taxes the poor and middle classes in order to provide significant tax breaks for the rich, thus ensuring that those who don’t own billions lose the freedom to easily enjoy social and economic mobility.
- Remove cheaper health-care options, to ensure that you’re no longer free to suffer from illness or injury without consequently paying out incredibly large amounts of money for medical treatment.
Grow up, Dems
BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA — The Kavanaugh nomination has turned into a slugfest and the Democrats are doing everything they can to sabotage the process. Does anyone remember the response when the Republicans wanted time to read the Affordable Care Act before voting? Does “We’ll have to pass it to find out what is in it” ring a bell?
Now they want much more time and tens of thousand of papers relating to fairly everyday matters from an administration twice removed. Senator Grassley has used his position to further the nomination certainly, but not in any manner that isn’t reflective of the Democrats themselves.
Let’s get on with it and stop all the showboating and hand wringing. Grow up, Democrats! You will certainly have a chance to return the favor in the future.
Nike ad
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — The current president of these United States has been using the bully pulpit of his office to attack legal, taxpaying businesses who do not agree with his words or actions, i.e. Kaepernick taking a knee before a football game.
I viewed the Nike ad — pretty uplifting, I thought. Perhaps we should remember what a young reporter once said, “Patriotism is usually the refuge of the scoundrel. He is the man who talks the loudest.” — Mark Twain
NFL controversy
PAULA NICHOLSON
DENVER — In regard to the front page of the Sept. 6 Courier on the continuing controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick who was a quarterback for the 49ers: He has filed a lawsuit with the NFL claiming collusion. He has silently protested by taking a knee to remind the public of the racial inequality, police brutality and other social issues prevalent in this country currently.
Our Constitution guarantees the right to free speech. Many of you have been misinformed by the misleading statement by President Trump that Kaepernick is insulting the national anthem and the “Star-Spangled Banner”; not surprisingly, as he is pretty loose with the truth.
Just a couple more years, or less, we will have the opportunity to vote for a new president. One that does not lie openly to us, each and every day. Trump: not fit for the office of president of the United States.
Kaepernick controversy
BILL HANSON
CEDAR FALLS — Regarding the people who see nothing wrong with kneeling during the national anthem: What if the game before Colin Kaepernick began this controversy a different player on his team had done the same thing, but with a different grievance in mind? Rather than police brutality, this player wanted to protest the anti-police attitude that some local governments and media foster. Or what if this player’s protest was for a politically incorrect topic, like curbing illegal immigration?
Most likely few of those who proclaim the “bravery” of Kaepernick would have rushed in defense of this player’s action and his cause. Nike would not have featured that player in their ads like they do with Kaepernick, along with their new tagline, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Disabled veterans confined to wheelchairs know what real sacrifice is, and they can only wish they could stand in unity with all those present as the music and words begin. Every person has gripes about something, but the national anthem is not the time to air them out. These days it is one of the few occasions when all Americans can be as one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.