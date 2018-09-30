Giveaways
BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS — Has anything made you mad today? Let me get you going. If you are a taxpayer you are on the hook for $54 billion in giveaways to legal immigrants. The previous administration felt they should be provided for a couple of years and sometimes longer. They gave away the farm, and Donald Trump is taking it back. We have homeless people who are not being provided a meal, and yet we are giving to new arrivals.
You don’t leave the homeless out there and feed those that just got off the boat. I believe they should only come with sufficient funds or a sponsor that would provide for them until they could get a job, and that should be in short time. Heavy on the word job.
I believe you feed your family (citizens) before you feed those that show up at your door. They heard about the milk and honey, but forget about the word job.
Nike’s mistake
DONALD KNAPP
EVANSDALE — Colin Kaepernick wears socks that depict pigs as police, won’t stand for the flag or national anthem and gives money to a group named for Assata Shaku, the woman who killed a police officer and then fled to Cuba.
This is the role model Nike wants endorsing its products?
If I wore socks that depicted Obama as a clown, burned the flag once a week and gave money to the MS 13 gangs for killing, would Nike think I am a role model too? I bet the majority of the people who think it’s cruel and inhumane to separate kids at the border support Nike and sweat shops where women and children work long hours for little pay.
Climate change
RENATA SACK
WATERLOO — On Sept. 20 I attended a lecture by Elizabeth Kolbert, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and journalist at The New Yorker. Her lecture was based on her book, “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History.”
The facts and consequences of our present day actions made clear in this talk, made it even more urgent and important for us citizens of the United States to participate in the democratic system, exercise our right to vote and elect candidates who understand the pressing needs for humanity and the environment facing us.
Here in our beautiful state of Iowa we should make all efforts to choose wisely individuals who have the compassion, energy and skills to shape Iowa’s future to become sustainable, economically sound and desirable.
We must desperately fix our broken health care, we must fund quality education on all levels, we must stop giving such exorbitant monies to special interests, and above all we must realign our agricultural practices to secure clean water, healthy soil and clean air for Iowa’s future. Climate change is here.
Without supporting a livable environment for humans, fauna and flora, coming generations of Iowans will not be able to forge a livelihood.
Protect the living
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — Forget the politicians. Here’s my “PC-be-damned” reaction to the Tibbetts and Arozamena murders.
If the white homeless guy accused of murdering Ms. Arozamena is convicted, and if the illegal alien (or as The Courier editorial staff spin their PC narrative, “a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally and working under an alias on a farm near Brooklyn”) is convicted of murdering Ms. Tibbetts, I propose Iowa reintroduce the death penalty, with a retroactive clause, thus allowing both murderers be hung till breathing stops.
In applying capital punishment, I’m an equal opportunity employer.
Additionally, repeat violent offenders should be subjected to stronger state laws to keep them separate from the society they threaten daily. Furthermore, all estimated 20 million illegal aliens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, country or planet must be deported back to their homes until their medical (AIDS, tuberculosis, syphilis, etc.) and criminal backgrounds are thoroughly vetted. Extreme? What in hell’s half-acre was Ellis Island about?
Finally, build that wall we were promised. That would give Iowa citizens a far better chance of living longer, safer lives. We can’t bring back the dead. Is it asking too much of us to protect the living?
Programmed
JIM CLAUSEN
WEST UNION —- Boy what a wonderful world we have created. Our kids have about a 15-second attention span, and we cannot think about important issues any other way. Watch the commercials, all done within 15 seconds, mindless and planting buying signals.
No wonder we cannot think. We are programmed according to Google.
Sorry, I prefer to think long and hard about issues important to me. Do you? This world created for us has turned us into mindless idiots.
Register to vote
DEBRA WARRENS
WATERLOO — President Trump has called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem SOBs. Veterans defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Without the U.S. Constitution, both the national anthem and the flag are meaningless.
We have the right to protest by not standing during the national anthem. There is racial discrimination existing in our country.
We have the right to freedom of the press and speech, because our military fought for all of these given rights. I support our press like The Courier and all those others for giving us the facts.
We have a Trump administration who is “fact challenged!” We have a president who is a “serial liar.” He will go down in history as the worst president who destroyed our country.
We will use our voice not only in the freedom of the press but in the voting booths. This is how you bring about real change in our government. Ask yourself, is your life better since Trump has been elected? Is our environment, wildlife, climate change safer and protected? No! That is why it is so important all of you get registered to vote.
Democrats go low
PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO — It’s impossible to encapsulate in 200 words the despicable deterioration of a once-respected political party (the 1960s Democrats) to today’s “destroy, deflect, demean and divide” mantra.
A family man with a remarkable, unsurpassed grasp of our Constitution and Supreme Court precedent is the Democrats’ latest target for personal destruction, taking his family in lockstep. Illegal families at the border make Schumer cry, Kavanaugh’s daughters not so much. Morality was redefined by Clinton behaviors, but remarkably now a platform pillar? No eyewitnesses, no forensics, no police report, 36 years later, never met her, but Joe Biden “believes” her.
Liberals, you cannot destroy this productive, refreshing, apolitical administration, regardless of how embarrassingly low you kneel. Meaningful data defies your desperate measures. Today’s Democrats seemingly subscribe to a uniquely abysmal platform of destruction and hate — all they’ve got. No candidates, no ethics, no platform, no credibility. Hate and destruction are distinctly unAmerican.
And all this chatter about “collusion.” Look no further than liberals, the mainstream media and social media. Even 200-word limit, free-speech opinion letters are censored.
Column response
JUDY MEYERS
CEDAR FALLS — Jerry Foxhoven, Iowa Department of Human Services director, wrote in a guest column Sept. 23 that Iowa’s mental health system is No. 6. That 2018 rating was based on old data (2010-2015), according to Mental Health America. Iowa’s contract with for-profit Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) didn’t start until 2016 — before Foxhoven was appointed, before his boss was governor.
Jerry wrote, “(that) Iowa has a failing mental health system ... simply isn’t true.” This year Jerry wasn’t listening:
- To Tom Eachus, mental health center’s director, telling legislators “... unfortunately we made the system worse.” Providers like Tom are owed $14.6 million from MCO AmeriHealth Caritas.
- To United Way’s finding 60 percent of the 29,000 area mentally ill adults, and 50 percent of the 3,000 area ill children, never received treatment.
- To Kim Jensen, with a mentally ill daughter, “There’s absolutely no place for them to go.” The Children’s Mental Health bill only created a planning board, with $300,000 going to the board (Jerry’s a member.)
Jerry is OK with another $1.3 million tax dollars to oversee who oversees Medicaid. Jerry is OK with giving MCO’s another $102.9 million, a 7.5 percent raise. Not OK!
