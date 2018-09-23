Manifesto inspiration
ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO — Present-day Democrats seem to be inspired by at least some of the 10 points of The Communist Manifasto (1948):
Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes; a heavy progressive or graduated income tax; abolition of all right of inheritance; confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels; centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly; centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the state; extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the state, as well as the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan; equal liability of all to labor and establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture; combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries and the gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country; and free education for all children in public schools, as well as abolition of children’s factory labor in its present form and the combination of education with industrial production.
New equipment
LORI EBERHARD
George Wyth State Park manager
WATERLOO — George Wyth State Park would like to thank the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Cedar Falls Community Betterment and the Cedar Trails Partnership. With their support George Wyth was able to purchase attachments for our tractor. We have purchased a new sweeper to help keep the trails clean. It has been put to great use with all of the flooding this year. We also were able to purchase pallet forks that have made it easier and faster to move the picnic tables to higher ground.
Also purchased was a brush hog that has been used to help create a new bird area in Canfield picnic area. This project was in partnership with Girl Scout Troop 6604, Audubon Society and Custom Blacksmithing. The brush hog will also help us create more prairie areas as well as work and improve the ones we have. There also is a rake and grapple bucket that has helped with spreading rock and picking up branches from downed trees in the park. Having this new equipment has made many of our day-to-day projects go much smoother and has been a tremendous help with all of the flooding we have had this year. George Wyth State Park is honored to have the continued support.
Playing politics
EMILY RUSSEL
WATERLOO — Since President Trump announced his Supreme Court pick, Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been praised by people from across the ideological spectrum. Those who know him say he’s a principled guy. And he has a long track record of interpreting the law as written instead of pushing some agenda or taking into account personal views and experiences.
Unfortunately, some lawmakers are ignoring all of that and acting as if Judge Kavanaugh would be the end of the world as we know it. That’s ridiculous.
Fortunately, Sen. Chuck Grassley is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he hasn’t been listening to the doomsday predictions.
Good for him. Enough with the hyperpartisan political games. Judge Kavanaugh is more than qualified, and Sen. Grassley is doing the right thing.
War or conflict
WILLIAM TEAFORD
CEDAR FALLS — I fully understand Roger Collins’ recent letter about the controversy whether our military actions in Korea and Vietnam were wars or conflicts.
However, Korea must have been a war as President Trump just surrendered unconditionally to North Korea.
Fairness to Trump
AMY RUBE
CEDAR FALLS — The Judge Kavanaugh hearings: a complete embarrassment on the part of the Democrats. So much for “when they go low; we go high.” Verbal attacks on our first lady, and Rep. Maxine Waters tells her followers to verbally attack conservatives whenever possible.
Accomplishments of President Trump: largest tax cut since the Reagan years, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, leading the global campaign to achieve peaceful denuclearization of Korea, returning our fallen Korean War heroes, constructing the wall and the world now realizes the U.S. will no longer be pushed around such as paying for 90 percent of NATO.
While President Obama told President Medvedev of Russia he would have “more flexibility” to negotiate with Putin after the election, I ask myself why we are in year two of a multi-million dollar “investigation” to never find collusion between Trump and the Russians.
The Courier is so transparently partisan: headlines, stories and editorials are so anti-Trump it’s obvious the majority of staff suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Newflash: 50 percent of the U.S. voted for President Trump; very likely 50 percent of your subscribers did so as well. Perhaps, at least “try” to seem nonpartisan occasionally.
Kavanaugh hearing
CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON — I traveled to Cambodia two times recently. Each time I visit the “Killing Fields” of the murderous Khmer Rouge to pay homage to the innocent. They were all accused of crimes against the government. Confessions were obtained either voluntarily or through brutal coercion. These were used as “evidence” to convict the innocent and condemn them to a brutal death by bludgeoning after which their bodies were thrown in mass graves.
The #Metoo movement has been weaponized in a similar manner to its detriment. The accused are assumed guilty and accusations are placed on par with evidence. Likewise anyone who threatens the Democratic Party must not only be marginalized, but “vaporized” as Bill Maher recently declared.
Trump a danger to democracy? What I have witnessed in the past two weeks has me scared. There are no words to describe the treachery and vile behavior of the Democratic judicial 10. The extent that they will go to destroy a decent (by bipartisan acclaim) and infinitely qualified candidate for Supreme Court is abominable.
Fear what they are doing to this candidate. If someone with his documented record of decency and accomplishment can be destroyed, what can they do to you?
