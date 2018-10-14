Loss of civility
SPENCER LUVERT
CEDAR FALLS — In my daily experience, I am reminded of the eroding of civility here in the Cedar Valley.
The United States president’s public attack on Christine Blasey Ford has added fuel to this erosion locally and nationally. Shame on people for cheering the president’s public bullying of this woman.
It appears sometime around now our civility is almost dissipated. Our country lost its dignity a while back.
What’s next? God help us!
Work for Iowans
JOANNE HANSEN
WATERLOO — I am so tired of hearing politicians saying they will “fight” for Iowans.
If they are, as they claim to be, public servants, why don’t they say they will “work” for Iowans?
Election signs
DANN MYERS
WATERLOO — As a follow-up comment to Jerry Macken’s Oct. 8 letter regarding the unlawful placement of election candidates’ signage around town: Has anyone else ever noticed the individuals who put up the signs are never the same people who end up removing them (typically about six to eight weeks after the election)?
Kavanaugh vote
JOSEPHINE BOYKIN
WATERLOO — It is a sad state of affairs to see Judge Kavanaugh’s approval for the Supreme Court. It is understandable President Trump sides with any man accused of sexual abuse. He has firsthand knowledge because of his own background.
God bless Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her wise decision to say “no.” Unfortunately, Trump’s followers will keep their blinders on and not question their master’s voice.
How sad they cannot think clearly for themselves. It’s enough to make me sick.
Vote Nov. 6
STEVEN WIKERT
CEDAR FALLS — Polling shows 40 percent of our voters consistently support the most evil, vindictive, dishonest and corrupt person ever seen in the oval office. According to the Washington Post, as of Aug. 1, Trump has made 4,229 false or misleading claims.
Misogyny and sexual assault is an underlying theme. It started with Trump’s self-admission on a video tape released prior to the 2016 election along with the most recent sexual assault allegations directed toward Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s Supreme Court appointee.
Women nationwide should be insulted and outraged with the lack of empathy for numerous incidences that occur when men think they can dominate them in either a physical, mental or sexual way.
So why do women in Trump’s rally audiences laugh while he mocks female sexual assault victims? What is happening to our country? What has happened to decent respect for others? What has happened to America’s morality? What has happened to honesty, the basic core of our democracy? How do we restore our constitutional “checks and balances?”
Most importantly, where is that other 60 percent of Americans on Election Day? Go to vote on Nov. 6 like your American way of life depends upon. Because it does.
Collins’ speech
CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON — With respect to Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins’ diligent and intellectually honest dissertation will historically be shown to be a watershed in American justice. She is a mature woman who single-handedly preserved jurisprudence and the constitutional rights of individuals to be assumed innocent in the face of accusations. To do otherwise would be to yield to innuendo, rumor and opinions.
Her actions were actually very pro #MeToo. A strong woman talking truth in the face of incredible hysteria and illogical opposition. She made the men look uninformed, biased and politically motivated. Bravo, Sen. Collins.
Judge fight
DONALD G. KOCH
REINBECK — The opposition to Judge Kavanaugh is all about dead babies.
The Democrats’ favorite form of birth control is abortion. The Democrats would ruin the lives of an honorable family on the fear they might lose their ability to kill unborn babies.
Kavanaugh vote
MARY BALDWIN
TRIPOLI — Why type of government do we have, democracy or fascism? Senators Grassley and McConnell refused to pass any of President Obama’s bills, fill 200 lower-court justices or grant Merrick Garland a Supreme Court appointment hearing.
Judge Kavanaugh and four other Supreme Court justices call themselves originalists, which means original 1787 Constitution law. Kavanaugh votes 90 percent for corporations against workers. Democracy will be set back.
Officer rules
SHERRI MURPHY
WATERLOO — It was a letdown the Waterloo City Council gave no consideration to a Waterloo police officer wanting to live outside the residence requirement due to threats.
He should be able to live outside the 10-mile radius of City Hall.
Editor’s Note: Officer Alex Bovy said in his request letter he wanted to live within 20 miles of City Hall to be near a family business he operates with his father and brother. He also said his job arresting people for drug and gun crimes has made him a target of threats.
