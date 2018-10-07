Attacks on women
HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER — In reading the page 1 story in The Courier Sept. 21, “Female athletes who train alone alarmed by slayings,” I believe Sara Schwendinger’s story 100 percent. She probably saved herself because she was smart enough to hide in the cornfield, and she’s lucky there was a cornfield there to hide in.
Three women stalked and murdered in areas where they thought they’d be safe. I hope this isn’t the start of a runaway copycat epidemic like school shootings have become.
There’s some good advice in the story. Most important is to go in groups, and don’t take the same road at the same time every day, and call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is stalking you.
Honoring vets
CRAIG WHITE
EVANSDALE — On Sept 28-30, we Vietnam vets paid homage to our fallen brothers in arms from Black Hawk County — a 45-hour vigil to never forget. I, along with a handful of Iraq vets and Afghan vets, would like to thank those citizens who came down and gave donations at Screamin’ Eagle; thanks also to Rockets, Hy-Vee, Mama Nicks and Smitty’s. That was greatly appreciated over the 45 hours.
Next year’s event is Sept 6-8. We plan to incorporate a small Healing Field and invite the Patriot Guard. God bless and a safe and happy 2019 till we do this again.
Climate predictions
DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP — The Paris Climate Accord has called for a goal of keeping global warming to below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. While this may not seem like much of an increase, even these few degrees will have serious consequences.
According to a recent article in the New York Times Magazine, a two-degree Celsius increase will cause the sea levels to rise several meters, the extinction of tropical reefs and the abandonment of the Persian Gulf. Although there was no time-line associated, these are profound predictions, and the situation could get worse. If the two-degree goal (which many have called overly optimistic) is not met, the predictions are too dire to think about.
While these predictions are in the future, we can already see that we are headed in that direction. Sea levels have risen three inches since 1993, the Great Barrier Reef off Australia has suffered wide-spread bleaching, and Miami has experienced episodes of high-tide flooding.
Global climate change is happening and is largely being caused by us. Our leaders in Washington should be debating the best way to combat climate change — not whether it is real. Maybe then we could stop these predictions from happening.
Kavanaugh case
JOE TEETZEN
DENVER — Seems interesting how a 15-year-old girl can be picked up by somebody (?), driven to some place (?) and have somebody drive her home (?), yet no one can remember or can collaborate a thing she says.
Yet we have so many pointing fingers and screaming at the accused. Seems like a similar story that happened 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem when a person challenged the Roman authorities.
Support Trump
CYNTHIA BUTTS
TRAER — Why do you allow Gary Kroeger column space? I read it hoping his attitude would change. I am really upset by Sept. 16’s “letter” to the president. Does Gary think he is a psychiatrist now? How dare he try to psychoanalyze Donald Trump? How would he know anything about the president’s relationship with his father?
Did Gary really send his letter to the president, or is this a sarcastic “Saturday Night Live” job? It is not funny to me. I feel it is very disrespectful and unpatriotic.
We should all support the president and stop whining about the election almost two years ago.
Kavanaugh hearing
M.R. ‘MOUSE’ SCHMIDT
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — If you are like me and are concerned where our country is going, you probably watched the hearing for the Supreme Court nominee. If you really paid attention, you had to be as shocked and surprised as I was. Here was a scared, nervous lady that against her better judgment, stood up and faced the world and told her story of what happened to her, and did a surprisingly really convincing job.
Then you heard a man who has been in many offices and made big decisions that affect people’s lives and had to use his vast knowledge to make life-changing decisions. His testimony was terrible in many ways. He was repeating himself and consistently lied in several places and lost control of his temper repeatedly. He seemed to be more unstable than I would have believed him to be. I am not a psychiatrist, but he appeared to be very unstable and certainly not the type of person that I think should be in a lifetime position on our nine-member Supreme Court.
