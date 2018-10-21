Character Counts
BRUCE CLARK
WATERLOO —- Join the Cedar Valley Character Counts Committee in commemorating Character Counts! Week, Oct. 21-27.
Our mission is to encourage and to assist in the development of citizens who live and model positive character in our homes, businesses, communities, and service and faith organizations based on the Six Pillars of Character. Those include Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.
Our committee collaborated with the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center and the National Institute for Civil Discourse in holding a Cedar Valley Civility Conversation on July 10. We hope that this conversation continues.
An ongoing collaboration with the Iowa Youth Sports Initiative provides support and encouragement to athletes, coaches and parents to understand and demonstrate good sportsmanship, and positive parenting and coaching to pursue victory with honor.
The Champions of Character event last April honored individuals and organizations that exemplified the Six Pillars of Character.
Awardees included: educators like Andrea Christopher, Lonnie Moore, a coach who pursues “victory with honor,” and citizens like Maddie Gallagher, Geof Grimes, Candace Nardini and Jill White.
Ford-Kavanaugh
DEBRA WARRENS
WATERLOO — I believe you! Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, you had the courage to come forward because you said it is your civic duty. You reached out to your United States representative in Congress, hoping that person would inform the White House. I believe you.
I believe many Americans believe you. What I find striking about your testimony is that you remember key details. You told your husband and therapist — two of the most intimate people in your life. You told them years ago. You told friends years ago before these hearings ever started.
Trauma to a person causes a delay in them reporting an incident, if they ever do. Your therapist’s notes back up what you are saying. You took a polygraph test, passed it and submitted it to the committee. You called for outside witnesses and expert witnesses to testify. But most importantly you called for an FBI investigation into the facts. The FBI investigates! You have bravely come forward! We cannot have a person like Judge Kavanaugh on “our” Supreme Court. He is not morally fit and does not have a moral compass.
Higher education?
PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO — I attended the Oct. 5 congressional candidate debate for District 1 at UNI, anticipating logical questions and credible responses. What I observed was a cross between an athletic pep rally and insufficient details on respective accomplishments, experiences, capabilities and credibility. Nonetheless it was a contrast.
Later, after hearing UNI administrators boasting of student voter turnout, I decided to examine UNI student thoughts opined in their version of mainstream media, “The Northern Iowan.” Here’s a recent, direct quote from an opinion column in that publication, name respectfully withheld to avoid his embarrassment: “Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted, if not raped, multiple women. These charges alone were immediately disqualifying. But one important question has not been asked either by members of Congress or those in the media. What if his past was impeccable? Secondly, often the decisions Supreme Court justices make affect the entire nation. They are lawmakers and are no less politicians than are sitting Senators.” Really?
I pray this opinion doesn’t reflect the teachings at UNI. UNI administrators would be responsible to avoid disseminating such blinded, ignorant gibberish, and to return this college student to junior high civics.
Rhetoric tone
TYLER COAN
ELK RUN HEIGHTS —- The sting from the 2016 election defeat must be having an effect on Hillary Clinton. Once she criticized Trump for his temperament, now she is saying she won’t be civil.
Eric Holder said to “kick them when they go low.” Maxine Waters and Cory Booker encourage supporters to harass those they disagree with. This is dangerous rhetoric when we have Steve Scalise recovering from being shot, Rand Paul being beaten, government officials being harassed in public, and Antifa rioting in the streets of Portland.
We should not be encouraging the escalation of violence. If this is the stance of the Democratic Party, I suggest taking your vote elsewhere. That is not how America should be.
Ethanol and Iowa
CATHERYN IRVINE
DYSART —- The ethanol decision praised in Sunday’s editorial may be good for Iowa farmers economically, but it is not good for Iowa farmers, Iowans or people worldwide.
I believe our wonderful Iowa soil should be put to use growing crops to feed people and livestock, not fuel vehicles. The Renewable Fuel Standard that brought about increased levels of ethanol production has failed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and failed to increase demands for sustainable biofuels. Instead of increasing acres of grasses grown for biofuels, the RFS has caused grassland conversion to row crops. The land cleared of native grasses results in increased use of fertilizer and pesticides which in turn feed algae blooms, fish kills and dead zones from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico.
It is shortsighted and self-serving to praise increased use of E15 gasoline/ethanol blended fuel.
