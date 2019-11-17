Action, not denial
DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP — Critics of scientists who tell us that the world’s climate is warming as a result of the emissions of carbon dioxide like to point out that past dire predictions did not happen. One often mentioned was the prediction in the 1970s that a decade of cooling temperatures could continue and cause severe climate consequences. It is important to note there were other studies at the same time that predicted global warming. The result of these conflicting predictions led to many studies of the atmosphere. This research, and the development of super computers to more accurately model the atmosphere and climate, brought us to today’s understanding of climate change.
There was also a past prediction that acid rain would cause lakes to become acidic and lifeless. The federal government responded by passing the Clean Air Act that substantially reduced the emissions of acid-causing pollutants. This allowed lakes to mostly recover.
A third prediction of mass starvation was averted at the last minute by the work of Norman Borlaug and others that brought about the green revolution of increased yields.
Action and not denial reduced past dire predictions. We need action and not denial to address climate change.
Book’s teachings
The Rev. GEORGE W. KARNIK
EVANSDALE — In his book, “The Color of Compromise,” Jemar Tisby writes: “The American church has compromised with racism. Countless Christians have ignored, obscured or misunderstood this history. ... It is time for the church to stand against racism and compromise no longer.”
The book reviews the racial compromises in American history. An important step toward ending these compromises is to first learn about this history; to read the book. There are book study and discussion groups in the Waterloo area. Tisby offers several practical suggestions on how individuals, churches and organizations can take positive steps to confront racism. He proposes a process called ARC (Awareness, Relationships, Commitment).
In my experiences with interracial efforts, awareness and relationship build on each other. As people get together and form relationships, they commit themselves to action. This is what I have long said needs to be done in Waterloo. If small groups of black and white people got together to share their interracial experiences, constructive changes would begin to happen.
Tisby concludes with a quote from the letter of James in the New Testament: “If anyone knows the good he/she ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them (4:17).”
Schmitt thanks
STEVE SCHMITT
Waterloo City councilmember at-large
WATERLOO — Thank you to the citizens of Waterloo for the honor of serving you for the past 12 years. My mission as your at-large city councilmember has been to represent all the taxpayers of Waterloo, and I believe I have done that. It has been a truly great experience in many ways, and I especially enjoyed meeting and working with so many of the great citizens of Waterloo. By working with people in various parts of the community, I have gained greater awareness of some of our challenges and have assisted with the resolution of them where possible. I made many new friends at the neighborhood association meetings and by serving on other boards and commissions throughout the city. I look forward to working with many of you as I continue volunteering for the betterment of the city of Waterloo.
I congratulate my opponent, Dave Boesen, on his hard work during his successful campaign. My hopes and prayers are with him and the City Council and department heads as they go forward to face our many challenges.
If you still have a yard sign, call me at (319) 610-1938 and I will get it picked up.
Caring thoughts
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO — I care about as much about Trump’s feelings as Trump cares about a Democrat’s feelings (like me), or how much he cares about a Puerto Rican’s feelings who has not had electricity, gas, or clean water in almost a year, or how much he cares about the feelings of the thousands of little children that he snatched from their parents and held in cages, or how much he cares about the defenseless human beings that he sends back to San Salvador to meet their violent deaths within a week or so.
Or how much he cares about the feelings of innocent Muslims who are tortured and murdered by Trump’s dictator pals, or how much he cares about the millions of Americans who were brought here as small children and who do not know any other country and most of whom only speak English and have jobs, mortgages, families, deep roots here and nowhere else, but whom he wants to deport to a foreign country that they do not remember.
Elk Run votes
MINNIE ANDERSON
WATERLOO — So, 130 Elk Run Heights citizens voted for someone who was fired seven months ago for not doing their job adequately, then discrepancies where discovered during an audit.
Hmmm. The rest of the citizenry have my sincerest condolences.
Impeachment
DAVID MANSHEIM
PARKERSBURG — For our honeymoon as a newly wedded couple in 1973, we went to the Watergate hearings in Washington, D.C. We watched the testimony in the Senate hearing room. We sat right behind Daniel Schorf, and I was interviewed by NPR on “All Things Considered.” I opined that Richard Nixon was a crook and maybe it was coincidence, but shortly thereafter Nixon gave his “I am not a crook” speech.
Yesterday, I asked my wife if she was ready for a second honeymoon. During the Watergate scandal, this ditty made the rounds:
“Ehrlichman, Haldeman, Mitchell and Dean;
The tapes will say the pres is clean.
And if they don’t, the story goes
The tapes were erased by Rosemary’s toes.”
I think the current Trump scandal begs for an update:
“Guillani, Barr, Pompeo and Mulvaney;
the pres sought dirt from a Ukrainey.
But, his demand of a bribe for arms,
rang impeachable constitutional alarms.”
So far, the Republican response to the president’s bribery and extortion reminds me of the old legal adage: If you have the law, argue the law. If you have the facts, argue the facts. If you have neither, pound the table and bamboozle them with BS.
GOP choices
RICK BROWN
CEDAR FALLS — It seems to me the Republicans have three bad choices. 1) They can roll with Trump and not convict in the Senate and lose everything in 2020. 2) They can convict and roll with Pence and lose everything in 2020 because they allowed for Trump. 3) Or they can try and save face by invoking the 25th Amendment.
They may not be able to do that though, because most of Trump’s cabinet members are “acting” and not Senate confirmed. He even took the 25th Amendment away from the Republicans.
UNI and racism
CRAIG COHEA
CEDAR FALLS — There have been serious allegations made against University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, professors and students of UNI. The Racial and Ethnic Coalition, a primarily black organization, through spokeswoman Mahalia Brown, has accused the above of “deep-rooted racism,” of using “white supremacy tactics” to deter their activism, “belittling” minority students and “censorship” of the group’s message.
These hackneyed words have connotations that would make any president sit up and take notice. It would help if Brown could be more explicit. Where is this deep-seated racism lurking, what white supremacy tactics were used, what professors, what students are racist, how were you belittled and censored?
The disconnect began when the administration made a decision about a rap concert. The administration told Brown the police were concerned about violence at the rap group’s concert. The police told The Courier they had no information on gang violence. Brown claims from this exchange the administration gave her “bogus answers.”
Is it possible the police had concerns but not explicit information? To reach a resolution about the group’s “concerns” the coalition needs to be more explicit. Lacking more precise “information,” the allegations (by Brown’s definition) are “bogus.”
Ukraine hearing
CAROL (MRS. JOHN)
PETERSEN
REINBECK — In 1998, Bill Clinton signed a treaty with Ukraine, giving the two presidents authority for mutual assistance in investigating criminal matters and corruption. (google “Treaty 106-16”). Therefore, Donald Trump has full legal authority to ask the Ukrainian president for help.
If you didn’t do your own research after hearing Rep. Adam Schiff’s congressional accounting of the president’s Ukraine call, shame on you. After pressure, Schiff called it a parody. (Parodies do not belong in the congressional record.) The term “dig up dirt on Biden” is being bandied about carelessly, but to inform yourself of the actual conversation, google “Transcript of Ukraine conversation.”
Read the official transcript at page four and make your own judgment. The transcript says regarding Joe Biden’s son, “look into” the (then VP) Joe Biden publicly bragging about what is a blatant quid pro quo to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired who happened to be working on an investigation of Biden’s son. (google “Biden quid pro quo video”) This falls under the purview of the above treaty.
On page 3 appears the word “Crowdstrike,” which is a reference to the hack of the DNC’s servers in 2016. This also falls under the purview of the above treaty.
