Be professional
SANDY McLENDON
WATERLOO — As Waterloo works to fill the void on our City Council left by the resignation of Chris Shimp, I, for one, would like to see some weight given to maturity and civility when appointing or electing Shimp’s replacement.
There have been several incidents lately involving councilpersons or county officials that were marked by immature behavior and bad language. I recently saw someone who wants to fill Shimp’s position make derogatory remarks about Shimp on his Facebook page. This is behavior more appropriate to cliques in a high school lunchroom than our City Hall.
Let’s please find someone professional, with a reasonable sense of decorum, to serve.
Gratifying experience
MARY McCALLEY
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Potter’s letter Aug. 8 is a terrific idea. It prompted me to write about the “strangers” we met at the Irish Fest Aug. 5. A gentleman offered help with our lawn chairs; a lady gave my son a High Kings’ signed poster he prizes; a young woman danced with my son to the Screaming Orphans, which pleased him; a vendor added an extra scone although we paid for one; the same vendor shared a tent overhang as the sky opened up; and a dear soul, as wet as we, helped get our dripping chairs into the car.
“Strangers” — not really; each is a caring citizen and part of our community. My son with Down syndrome had a ball and sang “Singing in the Rain” as we ventured from one overhang to another going to the car.
It was a wonderfully gratifying experience. My appreciation for each of the folks who shared themselves with us and for this friendly community where we live.
Evil act
BETTY HEINE
CEDAR FALLS — The father who is accused of locking an 8-year-old boy in a locked 6 by 6 cage with a tin can for a toilet wants out of jail.
He has a bunk, toilet, sink and meals! Locking a child in a cage is not only criminal, but evil.
Changing diet
WILLIAM CARRUTHERS
WATERLOO — With scorching heat and raging wildfires in the West and torrential downpours and massive flooding in the East, global warming is not just about a gentle sea rise any more. These tragic consequences of dumping greenhouse gases into our atmosphere call for drastic remedies.
For starters, we should rejoin the Paris Climate Accords and actually become a world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One of the most effective ways is by changing our diet.
Last fall, Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network concluded solving the global warming catastrophe requires massive shift to a plant-based diet. A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use and 38 percent of land use.
Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by transporting animals. The more damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products in our diet by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources.
Let’s start with our next supermarket visit.
Remembering Opal
CRAIG WHITE
EVANSDALE — Some people are a real inspiration to others, and the Cedar Valley lost a gem the other day — Opal Walther. I met her through Cedar Valley Hospice. What a lady, a heart of gold and a caring loving lady. Always loved talking with her about our hospice patients and sharing ideas to help the families through a very tough time; this lady was one of a kind, a go-the-extra-mile kind of lady, and would never speak unkindly about anyone.
She left a hole in my heart recently when I was visiting my mom at the assisted living facility. I heard her voice coming down the hall being pushed in a wheelchair. She kept saying the same line over and again. She was a victim of dementia, but somehow I know she was probably trying to communicate something to someone on how to be helpful in some way or another.
God bless you, Opal. We need people like you right now to speak kindly of others and to try to help others less fortunate than us and to be a little less judgmental.
Junior ROTC
JANAAN WORTINGER
WASHBURN — A big thank you to the Junior ROTC from East High and Maj. David Stoen for carrying out color guard duties for our Quilt of Valor service at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn on Aug. 5.
It was a beautiful service. Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy summer to enhance our service.
Construction questions
JIM CHAPMAN
WATERLOO — After reading about the $100 million construction in Waterloo I wondered how much the residents of Waterloo are going to benefit from this. How much is the new construction going to pay in taxes that go to the general fund? If this is in a TIF area there will be no money to the general fund, no money to the fire department or to the police department for many years, and we are stuck with taking care of new streets and other improvements.
Many of those doing the construction are getting the land from the city of Waterloo for a dollar. Yes we all want growth, but at what point with those on fixed incomes have to sell their properties. What a deal for the rich.
How much of this construction is commercial and how much is residential? Right now when you drive around Waterloo, look at all the empty buildings we have setting empty now.
Roundabouts
KENT KISCHER
WATERLOO — I totally agree with Delores Guhl’s Aug. 8 letter on University Avenue roundabouts. The intersection at Fletcher Avenue should be built similar to Ansborough Avenue. I have been avoiding going through Cedar Falls because of those question-mark roundabouts. No wonder Cedar Falls is a dangerous place next to Waterloo.
Please do not destroy a nice bridge at Greenhill Road. A roundabout there is a stupid thing there. Go with a clover leaf.
Remembering St. Mary’s
JAMES PENNE
WATERLOO — Regarding the ownership of St. Mary’s Church and School: My blood began to boil when I read where the current owner made a statement about being careful because of all the bodies of aborted babies that the nuns and priest buried there. What kind of hate and anti-Catholic feelings does this sicko possess?.
I’ve not heard a statement like this since I was a kid, growing up and being raised Catholic at St. Mary’s some 60-odd years ago. This sicko needs to apologize to lots of people whose lives were centered around St. Mary’s.
St. Mary’s was the best thing that ever happened to me. It was a group of many close, loving families. Everyone knew everyone. St. Mary’s was a big close, loving family all sharing in the faith passed down from Christ to us through our priest and nuns and our parents. These loving people didn’t do anything like this sicko says.
Yes, I’m rambling, but nothing ever happened at St. Mary’s like this hate-monger says!
Evil words
MARCELLA GRUVER
WATERLOO — Waterloo, you need to wash out your mouth. Stop saying those evil words, “white supremacy” and “black lives matter.” Don’t you understand this is a socialist-communist scheme to destroy America by pitting one race against another?
You forgot the Biblical beginning of this nation. Remember, it was God who created each of us in his image. Also, this Bible has declared that God is no respecter of person (Acts 10:34) which was transferred to the U.S. Constitution. “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
If you call yourself a Christian, you are to follow God’s example, period. When you keep repeating these wicked words of “black lives matter” and “white supremacy” you possibly will bring about a civil war in America. Is that what you want?
Remember, we need each other (both races) to make America great.
Convention center
FOREST DILLAVOU
WATERLOO — Over one year ago, the city of Waterloo told us they had a way to get out of the convention center, which was costing the city a lot of money each year. The deal required the city to give more than $1 million to Leslie Corp. in exchange for a redevelopment agreement, which required investment on the part of the corporation. Some council members questioned the financial ability to handle their end of the agreement. Two prior city attorneys said the deal was not a good deal. The city chose to do the deal anyway.
Now, more than a year later, the corporation has not raised the needed money and the city appears to have no closing date on the deal. It’s time to replace those folks. We should have listened to the past city council members and city attorneys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.