Special election
BILL KAMMEYER
WATERLOO — The dysfunction at Waterloo City Hall continues. Does anyone else feel like we are literally stuck in a roundabout? David Jones resigned from the council, and not a single member pushed for an appointment. Public opinion was in favor of a special election. Now we have the resignation of Chris Shimp. The city clerk publicly stated there is a petition that has already gained enough signatures to call for a special election, yet the council does nothing. Four council members who were present when Jones retired (Amos, Jacobs, Morrissey and Schmitt) are still on council.
Why would they not again call for a special election? Tom Powers and Margaret Klein had to spend time and money to win their seat. So should whoever fills Shimp’s. The council had the opportunity to hold the election with the general election for no cost and they said no. What are the motives here?
The people of Ward 5 deserve a voice on the City Council, and they deserve to vote for who that voice will be. Summer is over and school’s back in session. I call on the council to quit playing games and immediately call for a special election.
Mainstream media
MATTHEW COHEA
CEDAR FALLS — In joining “many other editorial pages across this nation” The Courier has once again shown its true colors. You make some good points, but to misquote President Trump that the free press “is the enemy of the state” is typical of what’s wrong with the mainstream media. He said “fake news … is the enemy of the state.” Define how you will what fake news is.
The media and much of our country have tried to get rid of him since he was sworn into office. Anyone constantly accused, assaulted or attacked by the majority of those around them is bound to defend themselves. His defense may not be to your liking, but your defense to those circumstances may not be either.
The Courier would “like to believe” that had there been a call to President Obama on his “spying” of The Associated Press, they would have followed along. Why didn’t you make the call? Why didn’t any other publication? Because the mainstream media wouldn’t dare call out a liberal.
Younkers ad
HANS ISAKSON
CEDAR FALLS — I wish to express my dismay with the governor’s most recent TV attack ad against Fred Hubble. This ad takes Mr. Hubble’s comments regarding a reduction of work hours for some Younkers employees out of context. When I read the complete newspaper report (that this ad cites as its source), I discovered Younkers reduced its evening hours of operations of its downtown Des Moines store due to the lack of customers during these hours. Therefore, it reduced the hours of some of its workers in its downtown store during these hours. The hours of employees at the other Younkers stores were not changed.
Mr. Hubble’s comment about his employees being lucky to have a job must be viewed in the context of the economic conditions at the time. The economy was in the early stages of recovering from a major recession. Unemployment was at 7 percent (IWD Status Report). Retail sales decreased 0.5 percent from the earlier quarter, the farm price index was 6 percent below a year earlier and the 30-year mortgage interest rate was 10.5 percent (Federal Reserve Beige Book). In April 1986, anyone with a job in Iowa was lucky to have it.
Words of wisdom
MARTY SIEBEL
CEDAR FALLS — During the last presidential campaign I saw a political cartoon in the Chicago Tribune describing the race for the Oval Office as a choice between the “evil queen” and the “evil clown.” Well, we all know which one we’re stuck with.
Having said that, a quote comes to mind. This one from Donald Trump in the Des Moines Register in 2015: “I’m the most successful person to run for the presidency. By far. Nobody’s ever been more successful than me. I’m the most successful person to run. Ross Perot isn’t successful like me. Romney. I have a Gucci store that’s worth more than Romney.”
Take that for what it’s worth. Consider this quote from a man who probably knew a thing or two: “Endeavor not to become a man of success, instead become a man of value.” — Albert Einstein.
Crop lesson
AL SCHAFBUCH
DYSART — Fall season is when Iowa corn and soybean plants mature and die, and harvest begins. You may have noticed corn and soybean fields getting green; what you see are cover crops farmers plant after harvest. Why would a farmer do this? The answer is in what good Iowa soil does. The organic matter in soil mineralizes nitrogen when soil warms in the spring. The crop in the field uses this nitrogen to produce yield.
Now the corn and beans die and have no use for nitrogen; the soil is still warm and producing nitrogen. The cover crop planted in the fall will use the nitrogen in the soil and keep nitrogen in the plant so fall rains will not leach the nitrogen to the ground water.
In the spring as the soil makes nitrogen before the corn and soybeans are planted, the cover crop starts growing early in the spring and can use the nitrogen. In the spring at planting time the cover crop is killed, now the nitrogen in the dead cover crop will be released as the plant decomposes and can be used by the corn and beans.
Pro-life stance
ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO — The renowned English writer Malcolm Muggeridge observed in his 1971 book, “Something Beautiful for God: Mother Teresa of Calcutta,” that to say God cares more for the one lost sheep than for the minority and nine who are not lost is “an anti-statistical proposition.”
Commenting on that observation some four decades later, Mark P. Shea wrote the following in his inspiring book, “The Work of Mercy: Being the Hands and Heart of Christ:” “In a cash-strapped culture full of aging baby boomers who are only going to cost more as they age and sicken, this will soon be a subversive and anti-American remark. For as we deal with the morally sick mercilessly, so we shall soon deal with the physically sick and especially the aged. What else can we expect from a culture that kills a million and a half perfectly health babies every year for their sin of being inconvenient?”
Recently, I signed a “Stop the Abortion Lobby’s Takeover” pledge and returned it with a donation to Iowa Pro-Life Action in Des Moines. Together, we are determined to prevent Iowa from turning into the abortion capital of the Midwest in November.
Mall idea
LUCY DUNCAN
WATERLOO — The pendulum has swung once again. I remember all the controversy over building Crossroads (mall) and how it would “kill” the downtown businesses. Well, that it did. The area needs a shopping plaza of some kind.
It is a fact the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area cannot sustain two big malls; why not build one big “outdoor” mall, similar to an outlet mall design, right between Cedar Falls and Waterloo?. This will help get people back on University Avenue and be convenient and financially beneficial for both communities.
Parent program
BOB FAHR
president, Fahr Beverage
WATERLOO — With school back in session, it’s time to talk with our children about making smart choices, including how to deal with peer pressure to drink underage. We can have a big impact on our children’s decisions about drinking — in fact studies show parents are still the No. 1 influence on their children’s decisions about alcohol. It all starts with building their independence and confidence to say no to underage drinking.
To help start — or continue — these important conversations, Fahr Beverage Inc. would like to remind parents about the Family Talk About Drinking program, a free parent guide designed to encourage open and honest communication between parents and their children. Programs like this one, paired with education and effective law enforcement, are essential to preventing underage drinking.
Here is a list of all of the Family Talk About Drinking online resources you can find on your channel of choice:
- www.FamilyTalkAboutDrinking.comhttps://www.facebook.com/ABFamilyTalk/https://twitter.com/ABFamilyTalk
- https://www.instagram.com/abfamilytalk/
It’s our collective responsibility to help prevent underage drinking and parents have one of the most important roles of all.
Self knowledge
ROBERT BECK
WAVERLY — President Trump must have been looking in a mirror when he decided to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan, CIA director, for “erratic conduct” and “wild outbursts.”
But it would take years of psychoanalysis for him to recognize that all of the things he dislikes in others are merely projections of his own faults and weaknesses onto them. Lack of self knowledge is a dangerous thing.
Column biased
KIE MAAS
WATERLOO — Stephanie Schwinn’s guest column Aug. 12 was unbelievably biased to make Christianity sound scary. She lists Old Testament civil and ceremonial laws that applied only to the Hebrews. She calls it Christian Sharia. In fact, none of the things she listed apply to Christianity or “rebuilding our nation’s foundation.”
She fears morality, not Christianity. Christianity is about Christ, God in the flesh, coming into the world to fulfill all the Old Testament civil laws and live the perfect life no ordinary human can. If you read the New Testament book of Acts, you will see Christianity is a New Covenant focused on the cleansing power of the Gospel. It’s for all people, not just the Hebrews (Jews). Christianity is the good news that all who believe in Jesus Christ as the world’s only savior and redeemer will be saved. Sharing that good news is an act of love. Belief cannot be forced or made into law. The Bible teaches love God and love your neighbor.
The state’s job is to make and enforce laws to keep people safe, protect their freedom of religion and speech, rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, etc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.