ISU fine
RICHARD MASON
INDEPENDENCE — A question for Bob Bowlsby (commissioner of the Big 12 Conference):
From now on will Iowa State be fined every time they beat a ranked Big 12 opponent in Ames? Will that pertain to just football?
Political ads
BERNICE EINCK
CEDAR FALLS — Election Day is near. What’s with all the negative ads? My take on these ads is no one is worthy of my vote.
Seems all are into some shady deals. Come on political people, away with the negative ads. Just let us know what you really stand for. Let’s get back to common sense. No need to spend all that money for the ads everyone is sick of.
Society today
DAVID KAISER
WATERLOO — It’s troubling when our society can no longer recognize unscrupulous behavior. Tribal instincts have us following false prophets who are only involved for their own power and profits. Altruism and empathy have become signs of weakness and apathy has become the norm. Incompetence and ignorance are overlooked and even considered positive attributes. Truth has been corrupted and doubt sown in its place. Trust and faith are easily thrown aside for short-term gains. A handshake needs to be notarized. Some people feel the need to carry a gun everywhere. We willingly supply personal information to unknown entities but are distressed if it’s sold or stolen. Social gatherings have transformed to fixations on small screens and receiving our information from dubious sources and believing rumors and news uncorroborated by respectable organizations because it’s convenient. Science has been regulated to unproven and anecdotal inaccuracies. Foreign corporations are given rights to extract minerals from our public lands but agreements among allies are dismissed. Bombast and name calling has replaced intelligent thoughtful debate on issues important to all of us.
We, as a society, really need to question ourselves and our leadership when we cast our votes in November.
Twain’s words
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — Lately, I am astounded almost everyday by the words and the actions of this country’s political parties.
I wondered, have we as Americans been this obnoxious in the past?
Possibly, consider these words from more than 100 years ago. “Our Congresses consist of Christians. In their private lives they are true to every obligation of honor. Yet in every session they violate them all, and do it without shame. Because honor to party is above honor to themselves. If Christ were here, there is one thing he would not be — a Christian.” — Mark Twain
Jesup news
MARJORIE K. ROCK
JESUP — After reading the article “City Hall Video Tape Fuels Fight in Jesup” written by Tim Jamison Oct. 19, I am wondering why a petty small town disagreement is worthy of front page coverage? It disgusts me this article prompted by one or two people makes Jesup look like a bad community.
I have lived in Jesup 46 years and have experienced positive changes and steady growth. Our community is neat and has a lot to offer. We have two great schools, six churches, a clinic, dentists, chiropractor, therapists, gyms, thriving businesses, a well-trained fire crew and a top-notch ambulance service. A huge new fire station was completed this year. Our council and mayor are all caring citizens making tough decisions with the best interest of the taxpayers in mind. What more could we want?
Oh, there is one more thing. Please stop the petty bickering fueled by overused and often untruthful social media. Children learn from the actions of their elders. What are we teaching them?
Friend of Israel
RON IHLENFELDT
WATERLOO — Just another reminder to remember our friends in Israel. Those of us on Sarah’s side of the family need to remember without Israel we have no Jerusalem. I have been to Jerusalem quite a few times and know there is no other city like it.
Israel keeps the holy sites open for all religions. Israel knows what its job is so let them do it. I sign my name as a friend of Israel.
Candidate stories
STEPHEN HASENOUR
WATERLOO — I would like to express my appreciation to The Courier for running the side-by-side in-depth informative articles on the candidates for governor in the Oct. 22 edition. They presented each of these champions for our state in a very positive light and gave valuable insight into what drives these hard-working individuals to want to take on a job that most of us wouldn’t want any part of.
I learned so much more from reading this information than from all the expensive television advertisements that keep barraging us with the same limited themes over and over again. Please read these articles and vote for the candidate who best aligns with your beliefs and way of thinking.
Electoral College
JIM SKAINE
CEDAR FALLS — After the 2016 presidential election, the Electoral College has been much criticized because Hillary Clinton received 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, and yet Trump received the majority of the electoral vote. People are calling for a change in how the president is elected. They want to eliminate the Electoral College and have a direct vote of the people.
The Electoral College was a brilliant compromise reached at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 when the United States had 13 states. Larger states wanted representation based on population. Smaller states wanted equal numbers. The compromise reached was that members of the House of Representatives would be elected on population and the Senate would have two senators from each state.
Today, with 50 states, the Electoral College has 538 electors. Two hundred seventy electoral votes are required to elect the president. Your state has electors equal to the number of members in its congressional delegation with every state having at least one House member.
Having the electoral college has kept the United States united because each of us is represented in both bodies. A great solution.
Greed and pride
ROBERT BLAIN
CEDAR FALLS — After Korea and Vietnam, one would think any economic cooperation would have been baby steps conditional on the communists’ behavior improving, but no. Our crooked government (Congress and executive) allowed the wholesale shipment of technology, know-how, funding, etc. to China, so some traitorous U.S. corporations could make more money and seriously weaken this country. You could take all of the resulting increased corporate profits since the betrayal began and they’d pale in comparison to what it will cost the U.S. in additional national security costs.
Oh, by the way, Mr. American Ag, your greed far exceeds your consideration for this country as a whole, your love for the other American people and your respect for how they make/made a living via our industrial base. As long as foreign ag sales (funded by the butchering of the U.S. industrial base) lined your pockets, then you said the hell with everything else including massive trade deficits, the Chinese thievery of everything from engineering secrets to critical national defense research, and the explosive growth of Chinese anti-U.S. weaponry. Greed and false pride has consumed U.S. ag.
