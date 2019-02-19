Settlements
DR. LEW BISHOP
WEST UNION -- On Feb. 10 in the Courier, Gazette reporter Erin Jordan did an excellent job when she related how our tax money is being used to cover the tracks of poor Iowa administrators in Des Moines, our state Legislature and our state universities.
Democratic Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's resistance to paying huge legal settlements out of those taxpayer's funds to be redirected from helping those in need is very understandable. Most Iowans would probably snort if a state budget, passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor, included an item to pay for those ongoing bad actors' costs. At least, the sacrifice ought to be reflected in the same department that sponsored those events.
But there are questions about enforcement of recovery of any settlement costs assigned against someone who was not charged or convicted of breaking a law. However, settlement of personal damage claims to individuals were adjudicated against Iowa for unlawful actions which Iowa did not commit! Those actions were conducted at the direction of a specific person(s). Approaches to partially recover similar government losses have been been successful in the past, not requiring long legal challenges by the state.
Column response
JOE BRANDT
WATERLOO -- In regard to Karl Smith's commentary "Green New Deal" (Feb. 13 Courier), I find it difficult he can conceive the thought, or even more troubling that he might believe the present is an "era of small government."
Backing Trump
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO -- How can the "religious right" possibly think they are Christians when they support Trump? And to think he infects our White House and pretends to represent us internationally. It makes me sick.
Even worse is how the Republican Party in its lust for power gives him a pass on so many misdeeds. They rail at the thought of Democrats doing anything about him, but I believe they are too afraid of the hard right and are secretly wanting “someone else” to do what they should be doing, and that is to hold Trump to account. In their eyes, it would be even better if it’s the Democrats that do it because they can leverage that politically.
Trump should be inhabiting a small cell, not the White House, and his Republican enablers should be arrested and charged with aiding and abetting treason.
