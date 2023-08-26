End Alzheimer’s

The Battle for Betsy Foundation would like to thank the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas for supporting the fundraising efforts in association with the Longest Day for the Alzheimer’s Association.

In 2020, we created a nonprofit to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association in the name of Betsy McDougall, who suffered this terrible disease. The first year, 2020, amid a pandemic, the efforts produced $10,000. In 2021, we added a golf tournament, raffle and silent auction. Over $40,000 was raised. In 2022, $40,000 was raised. It was the largest fundraiser in Iowa for the Longest Day.

This year, we moved the event to the Red Carpet on June 24. The response was amazing.

To the 52 hole sponsors, the 130+ golfers, Red Carpet Golf, Nine and Dine catering, the hundreds of raffle prizes donated, the 100+ silent auction contributors, Tyson food for donating the pork loin and all the people who purchased items and donated money, thank you!

Early in August, we presented a check of $49,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day. We hope this will again be the largest Iowa donation for the third year in a row.

Let’s find a cure!

Abbie McDougall Schrader, Dana McDougall

and Dan McDougall

Bite the hand

Have you noticed how Russia and China seem to be provoking a global war in many places. My, my how time can turn countries wanting our help into provokers.

In World War II we helped Russia defeat the German Nazis, and we kept the imperial Japanese from taking all of China. These two provokers seem to be teaming up to collectively bite our hand of friendship.

With the enemy at the gate, it is well to remember this.

“My kind of loyalty is loyalty to one’s country, not to its institutions or its office holders.” Mark Twain

Bob Black

Waterloo

Biden strikes out

Football season is about to start, basketball a couple of months away and baseball fans looking forward to the World Series. Let’s see how President Biden would do as a ball player.

Strike one: This would be when he allowed the Taliban to kill thousands of people (including 13 American military) while getting chased out of Afghanistan. This just encouraged the Russians to invade Ukraine and China to continue its push to take control of Taiwan.

Strike two: This would be when he failed to protect us from the invasion of our wide-open southern border by illegals, human trafficking and drug dealers. He also allowed our big cities to become battlegrounds for the gangs and our public schools to be controlled by the unions. Inflation is through the roof and we have no idea how we are going to pay off our $33 trillion debt.

Strike three: This would be when he failed to rein in the Justice Department and the FBI when they set up a two-tier system of justice with liberal/socialists and conservatives treated differently. Sorry Joe! You just struck out. Game over. Time to go back to the dugout and finish your nap.

Jerald Bartlett

Waterloo

Reynolds’ power grab

Recently a lawsuit was filed in the Iowa courts alleging Gov. Reynolds had violated open records law by purposely disregarding formal requests to view her office’s public records between April 2020 and April 2021. In many cases such a serious breach of law has led to removal of office.

However, in her case, a convenient settlement was reached where she admitted no guilt and the attorneys’ fees of $135,000 to be paid by the “state,” meaning you and me. Something smells really fishy here.

She and her party also quickly passed Senate File 478 establishing an “arbitration panel” to decide fairness of any state audits consisting of one person from the department involved, one at the governor’s discretion, and our state auditor. Thus, two Republican members can repeatedly vote down one Democrat, resulting in her total control of future attempts to secure official papers from state agencies for an audit. Under such an absurd arrangement, this new panel can decide whether our elected state auditor can do an audit on any state office, which greatly restricts him from the duties we pay him to do.

Her thirst for secrecy and power has become a serious threat to our democracy.

Mary McBee

Tama

Conversion therapy

Conversion therapy, also known as reparative therapy or sexual orientation change efforts, is a range of practices aimed at changing an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. There is no scientific evidence conversion therapy is effective, and it is widely considered to be harmful.

Conversion therapy can take many forms, including:

Talk therapy: This may involve trying to convince the individual that their sexual orientation or gender identity is wrong or sinful.

Behavior modification: This may involve using techniques such as aversion therapy, which exposes the individual to negative stimuli in order to associate them with their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Electroshock therapy: This is a dangerous and outdated procedure that has been shown to be ineffective and harmful.

Religious interventions: This may involve trying to convince the individual that their sexual orientation or gender identity is incompatible with their religious beliefs.

Conversion therapy is not only ineffective, but it can also be harmful to mental and physical health. Survivors of conversion therapy have reported experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse.

These comments are from Bard the Google artificial intelligence app. It is not programmed to be liberal or conservative.

Gregory Hoekstra

Waterloo

Dire predictions

Critics of scientists who tell us that the world’s climate is warming as a result of the emissions of carbon dioxide like to point out past dire predictions that did not happen. One that is often mentioned was the prediction in the 1970s that a decade of cooling temperatures could continue and cause severe climate consequences. It is important to note that other studies at the same time predicted global warming. The result of these conflicting predictions led to many studies of the atmosphere. This research, and the development of super computers to model the atmosphere and climate more accurately, brought us to today’s understanding of climate change.

Another prediction was that a thinning of the ozone layer in the atmosphere over the poles would grow and cause cancers and other health effects. Scientists determined that this ozone hole was caused by emissions of assorted manufactured chemicals. They were eliminated, and the ozone hole is repairing itself.

A third prediction of mass starvation was averted by the work of Norman Borlaug and others that brought about the green revolution of increased yields.

Action and not denial reduced past dire predictions. We need action and not denial to address climate change.

David Voigts

Jesup

Upside down world

When British Gen. Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington, his band played, “The World Turned Upside Down.” In Biden’s progressive/fascist/Democratic Party, our America, its values, borders, traditions, respect for merit and excellence, have likewise turned upside down.

Males, losing testosterone, are accused of “toxic masculinity” as schools, governments, businesses seek to “trans” their gender.

Twisting “climate change” with “weather” screams for the ignorant, ill-informed to clamor for Biden’s declaring a “Climate Change Emergency”— COVID-19’s societal control on steroids.

Waterloo’s City Council’s reversing Grieder’s slight-of-hand conversion therapy ban.

Cedar Falls’ City Council’s feel-good waste: $70,000+ plus benefits for a diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucrat: businesses and universities around the country are canceling them — they are ineffective and racist. DEI’s real purpose: virtue signaling. “Oh, we’re really not racist.”

Joe Biden knows nothing of Hunter’s “businesses” while thanking, using vice-presidential stationery, one of Hunter’s partners for doing business with his son.

Biden’s intentional, inflation-triggering borrowing/spending — too much money chasing too little food/clothing — destroyed $24,000+ of middle/lower class buying power in two years: Good!

The Chinese Communist Party — our friendly competitor: Surprise, surprise!

Larry Van Oort

Cedar Falls

Vouchers for a few

Nearly 500,000 children headed back to public school this week. Our public schools give our children a great education and an opportunity to succeed and achieve their full potential. We know that especially in rural communities, public schools are the heart of our community.

Unfortunately, Gov. Reynolds and her MAGA Republicans chose to weaken our public schools by giving taxpayer money to private schools ($7,635 per student who were approved for vouchers). This year alone, Reynolds’ voucher scheme diverts $142 million of our tax dollars to private schools. Of that money, $100 million goes to private school students who live in just 15 counties (mostly to Polk, Linn, Scott, Sioux, Black Hawk, Dubuque counties). Meanwhile, rural public schools remain underfunded and under-appreciated by MAGA Republicans.

Imagine what public schools would look like if legislators would invest $142 million of our taxpayer dollars into them — 90% of Iowa’s kids would have greater opportunities.

Elections matter. Vote for candidates who support public education and stop re-electing MAGA Republicans.

Karen Pratte

Waterville

Inspections needed

Gov. Kim Reynolds recently traveled 1,130 miles to Eagle Pass, Texas, to hold a news conference to emphasize the threat to Iowans presented by illegal aliens crossing the border from Mexico and inspect the impact of our 109 National Guard troops deployed to that area for the month and the future placement of Iowa State Patrol personnel next month. The governor has not revealed the cost of these deployments to the state of Iowa or to the private employers of the National Guard troops. I would suggest she could travel 95 miles from Des Moines to the Fort Dodge nursing home referenced in the Iowa Capital Dispatch story dated Aug. 18 concerning a Mr. Robert Kahler or 35 miles to the Newton nursing home referenced in the Iowa Capital Dispatch story dated Aug. 18 referencing a Ms. Deanna Mahoney and perform inspections there. I would encourage readers to look those stories up yourselves and draw your own conclusions if more consistent inspections of those and similar facilities, and possibly directing state funds for the benefit of our elderly Iowa citizens, wouldn’t have a more direct impact for the well being of our state than the activity in Texas.

Kurt Frank

Waterloo