Billboard wisdom

How about these recently seen billboards/notices?:

“Your gender was assigned by God; He was not confused.” “Life humbles you as you age; you realize how much time you wasted on nonsense.” “Kids who never have any accountability for their actions will continue through life thinking nothing is their fault and everything is owed to them.” “Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?” “Jesus did not come to affirm our sin and celebrate our lifestyles; He came to free us from our sin and change our lifestyles.” “Your feelings can be 100% authentic and 100% wrong.” “God does not consider something morally acceptable just because it feels natural to you.” “The right to believe anything is freedom of conscience, but the idea that anything anyone believes is right is just plain nonsense.”

Dave Smith, Waterloo

Tyrants fuel violence

Chris Brunko’s letter in the Aug. 12 Courier — “Dog not at fault” — is correct. The cops are desensitized about killing citizens or anything. Their training is “only the cop’s life matters when confronted.” California citizens voted to refuse Iowa pork because it’s not raised to their specifications, but Attorney General Bird and the Republicans are planning legislation to shove it down their throats anyway. Republicans know where their election funding comes from, and it’s not animal rights activists. I have paint buckets with labels saying “not for sale or use in California and 10 other states.” Some herbicides and makes and models of guns are banned in California. Anyone has a right to refuse to buy anything that doesn’t meet their specifications. Federal officials had a violent and deadly encounter with a man in Provo, Utah, who threatened to kill President Biden. All the violence, threats to election officials, attempted abductions, and attempted murders have came from the Trump fanatics. They’re like the followers of Hitler. All tyrants know how to make their followers do violence for them.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

Waste in Ukraine

Ukraine (ran by a corrupt government) has received a total of $76.8 billion in aid since the invasion.

Afghanistan (ran by the Taliban) has received $4.89 billion in aid just in 2023 alone.

Residents of Maui who are victims of the wildfires — they get $700 per household.

Let that sink in.

America first!

James Geiger, Cedar Falls

91 felonies and counting

It isn’t shocking that the most corrupt politician in American history has been indicted for the fourth time. The Georgia charges are the most serious because of the sweeping nature of RICO, and Trump can’t pardon himself from state convictions.

What is shocking is that Donald Trump still leads the GOP nomination process. Apparently the so-called party of family values has no problem with a thrice-married, twice-impeached, one-term loser who faces more felony charges than Al Capone and John Gotti combined and was convicted in civil court of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the guy who Trump derides as “Meatball Ron” (Florida Gov. DeSantis) is a distant second. DeSantis thinks transgendered kids, Mickey Mouse, and Budweiser are bad, and apparently thinks slavery was actually good for some slaves.

It is hard to believe that we are living in the 21st century and the two best candidates the GOP can come up with are a couple of Neanderthals: one who belongs in prison, and the other in the 19th century. Is it any wonder the GOP fared so poorly in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections?

When you nominate out-of-touch losers you lose elections.

Russell Broadway,

Waterloo