Waterhawks are great

Congratulations to the leadership and members of the Waterloo Waterhawks Ski Club for the amount of work they did that brought the group of different ski clubs from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

The grounds, vendors, bleachers and shuttle added to the success and comfort of ski shows.

The talent from all of these clubs was amazing, and you could see the amount of work that each club put in to bring the best shows to our area. I enjoyed many hours watching the different clubs perform.

Over the years, my family was in and out of the Waterloo area. I could talk to charter members Dick and Marlene Meyers, who I think were probably the oldest and active members of the club to see what was happening. Now both are deceased.

I always thought the Waterhawks was formed with 16 charter members, however when I looked through my files I found a list of 18 members that dates 1957-1958. Now I wonder how many charter members are still around. If any, I would like to hear from you, (319) 296-7199.

Ronald Wood, Waterloo

God’s warning

“We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of wars, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other.” — Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Abortion has made human life worthless. That is why we have so many people killing each other.

Climate change is blamed for everything. The one thing everyone forgets is that God controls the weather, and right now God is warning us. Heavy rains, snow, floods, tornadoes, cold, heat, earthquakes and more and extreme heat. Why? Because we are turning our back on his teachings.

Abortion, men wanting to be women, women wanting to be men. God made man and then made woman to be his partner. God took a rib from man to make a woman. That is why man has one less rib than a woman.

In the end time, God will judge us all by his rules. When he judges us he will know which ones pushed all of these sinful ways, homosexuality, changing sexes and abortion and he will judge them accordingly.

Wake up, America!

Richard Sadler, Jesup

Dog not at fault

I am totally behind the police in the city! But to shoot a dog — no way! He could have shocked the dog. The punk who let the dog out is to blame — not the dog.

I understand it is life or death, but it wasn’t the dog’s fault.

P.S. I have been bit by a dog before but didn’t shoot it.

Cris Brunko, Waterloo

Pipeline plea

Since I read in the paper that the last date the Iowa Utilities Board would accept correspondence from the public was July 10, I am writing today with an urgent plea.

This letter is respectfully requesting you, as a board, to basically do your job and reminding you that your job is to act in the best interest of the people in the state of Iowa. You were appointed by a partisan governor, but your charge with that appointment is to represent the people of Iowa.

You serve the people of Iowa. Not just the corn growers, not just farmers, not just landowners or the governor, or Democrats or Republicans or the Legislature. You are bound to serve all the people — every citizen of Iowa!

Please, please, please — postpone decisions of this magnitude until we have some federal guidelines in place to protect those of us who live our lives within feet of these proposed pipelines. You on the Utilities Board are our only hope of slowing this venture down so we can feel safe where we live.

Summits’ hearing with the IUB is scheduled to start Aug. 22. I guess we’ll see what happens.

Kathy Hoeck,

Buchanan County

COVID funds misused

Instead of spending Iowa COVID Relief Fund money to send Iowa National Guard troops and personnel from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for at least a month to Texas to help secure the Southern border, it would be beneficial to use that money to provide free breakfast and lunch to all Iowa schoolchildren, many who counted on those free meals during COVID when there was no paperwork and no stigma attached to who got free meals, and all our children ate breakfast and lunch.

It would be beneficial to spend it on tutors for kids who need help with their schoolwork because they either caught COVID or were in quarantine and fell behind in their studies.

It would be beneficial to offer some assistance to the Canadians who are dealing with the fires that sometimes fill our Iowa air with smoke that has a very bad effect especially on some of our most vulnerable Iowa children who had COVID damage to their lungs.

It is, after all, Iowa Covid Relief Fund money.

Lynette Hartman,

La Porte City

Hinson’s China hypocrisy

Ashley Hinson has been barnstorming our congressional district during the generous vacation time we provide our public servants. She alternately warns us of the terrible threat Chinese communism poses and of the evil “war on breakfast” waged by woke Californians who passed legislation requiring humane treatment of hogs. Her website touts her introduction in Congress of the cleverly named Ending Agriculture Trade Suppressions (EATS) Act to stop California’s Prop 12. Hinson is sponsoring the EATS legislation at the behest of big pork conglomerates like Smithfield, a wholly owned Chinese company.

Smithfield’s vertically integrated ownership is reminiscent of the old colonialism where Iowa raw materials (water, soil, crop production, farm labor) produce a valuable exported finished product to China while leaving the externalities of pollution, waste, and damage here for us to deal with. Iowa’s livestock provides a fecal equivalent of a population of 183 million people (See “The Swine Republic” by Chris Jones).

Hinson needs to look in the mirror when she hypocritically demonizes China and then simultaneously promotes legislation favorable to its corporations.

David Mansheim,

Parkersburg

Stop the madness

“You will never know how much it cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.” Patrick Henry

We have a Congress that tears itself apart attacking each other, instead of attacking drug and gun violence; a southern border so badly managed the authorities have taken to killing migrants; theocracy creeping into state government.

It is time for everyone of us to remember who we are as Americans and put an end to this craziness.

Bob Black, Waterloo

Hunting Hunter

You know what? I’m still curious as to why Donald Trump would denigrate our fabulous Gov. Reynolds, and an equally fabulous Gov. DeSantis, when it would seem to me he needs their support in the general election. And, I’m very curious as to why The Courier runs article after article about Trump and his legal issues, and not one pointing out the growing list of wrongdoing regarding President Biden and his son, Hunter? Aren’t any of you curious about the two IRS whistleblowers who claim more than $17 million went to various Biden family members, yet no charges are being filed? Aren’t any of you curious as to why, when whistleblowers testify against Trump it’s “fact,” and when they testify against the “deep state” and the Bidens, it’s “misinformation?” Aren’t you curious as to why more than 50 former senior intelligence officials testified that the Hunter Biden laptop was a fake and said it was Russian disinformation, and declared so by every news organization before the 2020 election, then, miraculously, it was determined after the election, “Oh, yes, it was Hunter’s laptop,” why that isn’t called election interference? Yup, I’m still curious. You should be too! Gary Fober, Cedar Falls

School daze

It was late summer 1974, and my family was living in Roseville, Minnesota. I was 5 years old, and I had recently received two new dirndl-like dresses: a red one with yellow flowers, and a yellow one with red flowers, both with lacing. I loved them! On the morning I expected to start kindergarten at Central Park Elementary, I awoke all on my own and quickly pulled one of my new dresses over my head (probably the red one). Alarmed that my mother wasn’t already up, I crossed the hall to my parents’ bedroom. At her bedside, I urged my mother awake: “Mom, I have to go to school!” Groggily, she informed me that class didn’t start until later that week. I was disappointed. There I was, all dressed up, with no place to go. May all new students be as excited to start school as I was, and may they all have a special outfit to help give them confidence that first day. And may this enthusiasm and courage continue throughout their education! Stephanie Kruckeberg, Cedar Falls