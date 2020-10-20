 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: With friends like these ...
0 comments

LETTER: With friends like these ...

  • 0
LTE

DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO -- President Trump shared an interesting story with his audience when he spoke in Des Moines on Oct. 14. He told the crowd details about his first meeting with former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad. Branstad was in New York and wanted to see him. “And I said, ‘What the hell do I want to see the governor of Iowa for?’”

In his own words, that tells us how much President Trump cares about you, your family, and all of us who call Iowa home.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News