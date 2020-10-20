LETTER: With friends like these ...

DENNIS HARBAUGH
WATERLOO -- President Trump shared an interesting story with his audience when he spoke in Des Moines on Oct. 14. He told the crowd details about his first meeting with former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad. Branstad was in New York and wanted to see him. “And I said, ‘What the hell do I want to see the governor of Iowa for?’”
In his own words, that tells us how much President Trump cares about you, your family, and all of us who call Iowa home.
