LETTER: Who's racist?

RONALD WOOD

WATERLOO -- I refer to Leann Davis’ letter where she blasted President Trump for not denouncing white supremacy:

A few days prior to seeing her letter I was watching CNN and they were supporting what she said. Then I changed to Fox News, and they were referring to this and they played several news clips showing President Trump denouncing the KKK, white supremacists and others.

Hillary Clinton said many bad things about Black kids in a 1996 speech, and finished with “We have to bring them to heel.” Lyndon Johnson said, “I’ll have those (N word) voting Democrat for the next 200 years." Harry Truman said, “I’m not a (N word).” Hillary Clinton also praised Margaret Sanger, who started Planned Parenthood and said, “We want to exterminate the negro population.” Joe Biden called state-mandated school integration the “most racist concept ever."

President Trump has been in the public eye for over 30 years and never called a racist until he ran for president.

